10 Ubuntu tips to make the open source OS work for you

Ubuntu is an open source OS that runs from the desktop to the cloud to any internet-connected device, and can help enterprises power certain aspects of their business.

"Many believe Ubuntu is only a desktop distribution, but they're wrong," wrote TechRepublic contributing writer Jack Wallen. "Ubuntu also comes in a very powerful server flavor that is well suited to aid you in the expansion of your company's data center."

Here are 10 TechRepublic articles with Ubuntu tips that will help enterprise users of the OS be more productive on the platform.

Kali Linux is one of the most powerful penetration testing platforms on the market—a Linux distribution that can be installed and used for free to help enterprises run nearly every type of network test. In this article, Wallen explains how to install Kali Linux tools on Ubuntu for easier use.

If you need to add Linux to your business's data center, you should consider giving Ubuntu server a try, Wallen wrote. Here, Wallen explains the steps to install Ubuntu server 16.04 and the Webmin GUI admin tool.

With the release of the Raspberry Pi 2 came the announcement that the board would run Ubuntu for the first time, wrote TechRepublic writer Nick Heath. In this article, he walks through how to get it up and running using a Windows system.

If you have a Linux desktop or server that is organized exactly as you want it, and are interested in creating an exact backup or a live ISO so that you can then install it on other hardware, you have two options: Learn a number of commands to take care of it, or install a tool called Systemback. Here, Wallen explains how to use Systemback to create restore points, backups, and live images of a running system.

Ubuntu Unity is "an incredibly efficient and user-friendly desktop environment," Wallen wrote. In this article, he explains how to use the Unity Tweak Tool to fine-tune the Unity interface so it works exactly how you want it to work.

VirtualBox Guest Additions can give a performance boost and extra features to your hosts. However, the process to install it can be complicated. Here, Wallen explains step by step how to install this package on a GUI-less Ubuntu server guest.

Windows 10 allows the OS to easily run a selection of native Linux software, including the Bash shell, a command line interpreter available in many different Linux distributions, which includes tools that allow power users to execute complex chains of commands and automate them using scripts. In this article, Heath walks users through how to add the Ubuntu Bash app to your Start menu in Windows 10.

Users that have tried the Ubuntu Touch phone may have felt that the platform holds the potential to be great, but is missing something, according to Wallen. Here, he explains what he thinks is holding the phone back from more widespread use.

For many users, the product suggestions that appear in Unity Dash search results can seem like an invasion of privacy. To disable this feature, users can tap the Smart Scopes tool, which allows them to completely disable online search results, or pick and choose which services they want to use. In this article, Wallen explains how to use this tool.

With the help of Samba, it's possible for users to set up their Linux server as a Domain Controller, which allows the ability to centralize user and machine credentials. If you don't need a full Active Directory Primary Domain Controller (PDC), the Ubuntu Server/Samba setup is far easier and less costly to work with. Here, Wallen explains how to do this.

