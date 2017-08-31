10 Ubuntu tips to make the open source OS work for you

Ubuntu is an open source OS that runs from the desktop to the cloud to any internet-connected device, and can help enterprises power certain aspects of their business.
"Many believe Ubuntu is only a desktop distribution, but they're wrong," wrote TechRepublic contributing writer Jack Wallen. "Ubuntu also comes in a very powerful server flavor that is well suited to aid you in the expansion of your company's data center."
Here are 10 TechRepublic articles with Ubuntu tips that will help enterprise users of the OS be more productive on the platform.
1. How to install Kali Linux tools on Ubuntu with this easy script
Kali Linux is one of the most powerful penetration testing platforms on the market—a Linux distribution that can be installed and used for free to help enterprises run nearly every type of network test. In this article, Wallen explains how to install Kali Linux tools on Ubuntu for easier use.
SEE: 20 quick tips to make Linux networking easier
2. How to install Ubuntu server 16.04 and the Webmin GUI
If you need to add Linux to your business's data center, you should consider giving Ubuntu server a try, Wallen wrote. Here, Wallen explains the steps to install Ubuntu server 16.04 and the Webmin GUI admin tool.
3. How to get Ubuntu desktop on the Raspberry Pi 2
With the release of the Raspberry Pi 2 came the announcement that the board would run Ubuntu for the first time, wrote TechRepublic writer Nick Heath. In this article, he walks through how to get it up and running using a Windows system.
4. Create a live system ISO for your Ubuntu-based Linux machines using Systemback
If you have a Linux desktop or server that is organized exactly as you want it, and are interested in creating an exact backup or a live ISO so that you can then install it on other hardware, you have two options: Learn a number of commands to take care of it, or install a tool called Systemback. Here, Wallen explains how to use Systemback to create restore points, backups, and live images of a running system.
5. Six must-have Ubuntu Unity tweaks
Ubuntu Unity is "an incredibly efficient and user-friendly desktop environment," Wallen wrote. In this article, he explains how to use the Unity Tweak Tool to fine-tune the Unity interface so it works exactly how you want it to work.
6. How to install VirtualBox Guest Additions on a GUI-less Ubuntu server host
VirtualBox Guest Additions can give a performance boost and extra features to your hosts. However, the process to install it can be complicated. Here, Wallen explains step by step how to install this package on a GUI-less Ubuntu server guest.
SEE: How Mark Shuttleworth became the first African in space and launched a software revolution (PDF download)
7. Windows 10: How to add Ubuntu Bash to the Start menu
Windows 10 allows the OS to easily run a selection of native Linux software, including the Bash shell, a command line interpreter available in many different Linux distributions, which includes tools that allow power users to execute complex chains of commands and automate them using scripts. In this article, Heath walks users through how to add the Ubuntu Bash app to your Start menu in Windows 10.
8. The one simple fix that could make the Ubuntu Phone incredible
Users that have tried the Ubuntu Touch phone may have felt that the platform holds the potential to be great, but is missing something, according to Wallen. Here, he explains what he thinks is holding the phone back from more widespread use.
9. How to remove product suggestions from Ubuntu Unity search results
For many users, the product suggestions that appear in Unity Dash search results can seem like an invasion of privacy. To disable this feature, users can tap the Smart Scopes tool, which allows them to completely disable online search results, or pick and choose which services they want to use. In this article, Wallen explains how to use this tool.
10. How to configure Ubuntu Linux server as a Domain Controller with samba-tool
With the help of Samba, it's possible for users to set up their Linux server as a Domain Controller, which allows the ability to centralize user and machine credentials. If you don't need a full Active Directory Primary Domain Controller (PDC), the Ubuntu Server/Samba setup is far easier and less costly to work with. Here, Wallen explains how to do this.
Also see
- How to keep Ubuntu desktops and servers running clean (TechRepublic)
- How to install Countly Analytics on Ubuntu Server (TechRepublic)
- Canonical asks users' help in deciding Ubuntu Linux desktop apps (ZDNet)
- Ubuntu 17.10: Finally, an exciting Ubuntu release (TechRepublic)
- How to speed up DNS caching on Linux machines with dnsmasq (TechRepublic)
Full Bio
Alison DeNisco is a Staff Writer for TechRepublic. She covers CXO and the convergence of tech and the workplace.