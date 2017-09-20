20 Star Trek quotes to help you boldly go through the workday

More than 50 years after its first premiere, Star Trek returns with Star Trek: Discovery on CBS. Stream it live or watch it on-demand on CBS All Access beginning September 24. In honor of the new series, we've compiled a list of our favorite Star Trek quotes.

"Logic is the beginning of wisdom, not the end." — Spock "Highly illogical." — Spock "Live long, and prosper." — Spock "Things are only impossible until they're not." — Captain Jean-Luc Picard "Insufficient facts always invite danger." — Spock "Compassion: that's the one things no machine ever had. Maybe it's the one thing that keeps men ahead of them." — Dr. McCoy "We prefer to help ourselves. We make mistakes, but we're human—and maybe that's the word that best explains us." — Captain James T. Kirk "Improve a mechanical device and you may double productivity. But improve man, you gain a thousandfold." — Khan Noonien Singh "I am pleased to see that we have differences. May we together become greater than the sum of both of us." — Surak "It is possible to commit no errors and still lose. That is not a weakness. That is life." — Captain Jean-Luc Picard to Data "I canna' change the laws of physics." — Montgomery "Scotty" Scott "KHAAANNN!" — Captain James T. Kirk "One man cannot summon the future." —Spock "But one man can change the present!" — Kirk "Change is the essential process of all existence." — Spock "It is the lot of 'man' to strive no matter how content he is." — Spock "Computers make excellent and efficient servants, but I have no wish to serve under them." — Spock "Without freedom of choice there is no creativity." — Captain James T. Kirk "You can use logic to justify almost anything. That's its power. And its flaw." - Captain Cathryn Janeway "There is a way out of every box, a solution to every puzzle; it's just a matter of finding it." — Captain Jean-Luc Picard "To boldly go where no man has gone before." — Captain James T. Kirk

What is your favorite Star Trek quote? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclaimer: Star Trek: Discovery is a CBS show. TechRepublic, ZDNet, CNET, StarTrek.com, and TVGuide.com are CBS Interactive properties.

Sometimes the latest tech breakthroughs make you feel like you really are living in the Federation. Keep it up by subscribing to our Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see