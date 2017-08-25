3 reasons a Chromebook might be the laptop for you, and 1 reason why it might not be

I get this question a lot: "Is a Chromebook right for me?" To a majority of the people that ask, the response is a resounding yes. But why? The answer is actually quite simple and it starts with, not surprisingly, Google. Do you use Google apps? Google Mail, Drive, Calendar, and the many other apps to be found. If that is your office suite of choice, you're in luck, as a Chromebook will be your best friend.

If you're not a big user of office suites, then you have to ask yourself what do you use when working on your laptop. Do you spend all of your time within a browser? If so, guess what? Chromebook. If your email, your social interaction, your banking, your shopping — if it's all handled within a browser, you're good to go.

Finally, if you want to give up all the concern for buggy software, long and unreliable updates, data loss, long boot times, and costly hardware, a chromebook is right up your alley.

However (you knew that was coming), if there are third-party applications that do not have a web-based equivalent (such as an in-house solution for your job, video or audio editing, etc.), then you're out of luck and the Chromebook will not be for you.

And before you get misinformed, you can actually work with your files offline, so an internet connection is not always necessary. So, what are you waiting for? Chromebook!

