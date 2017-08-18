50% of companies still in process of implementing DevOps, report says

This year will see an increased adoption of DevOps across organizations, according to Asaf Yigal, co-founder of big data firm Logz.io.

Logz.io recently released results from a survey sent to professionals with various backgrounds to learn how companies are adopting DevOps across their organizations. TechRepublic's Dan Patterson met with Yigal to discuss the results and the top DevOps trends of the year.

For those unfamiliar, DevOps combines development and operations to highlight the importance of collaboration between software developers and IT professionals.

According to the survey results, half of companies are still in the process of either implementing DevOps, or have done so within the past year. Organizations still view DevOps as a new idea, despite the fact it has been around for a few years.

SEE: Hiring kit: Data architect (Tech Pro Research)

"Part of the contribution to the slow adoption is the phenomenon of burnout," Yigal said. Though DevOps allows employees to share responsibility, people burn out quickly because they have a difficult time maintaining and supporting environments 24/7. The survey found 70% of respondents could see themselves burning out.

Most professionals believe the hardest part of establishing DevOps is shifting company incentives to change behaviors, maintaining open communication and transparency, and having flexible processes, according to the results.

Yigal added that it can also be difficult for companies to adopt the workflow because "there is no very well-defined set of tools of how you do things. It's very dispersed."

However, companies that implement DevOps into their workflow benefit by having the agility and ability to deliver, deploy and develop production in a much faster way, and respond to a changing market in an appropriate manner, he said.

SEE: IT leader's guide to Agile development (Tech Pro Research)

The survey polled almost 700 IT professionals from various technology backgrounds. Here are the key takeaways:

50% of companies polled are still integrating DevOps, or have done so within the past year.

The hardest part of integrating DevOps is, in order according to the poll: Shifting company incentives to change behaviors, maintaining open communication and transparency, and having flexible processes.

The primary challenge with DevOps is a lack of time and a lack of team-wide expertise.

70% of respondents say that DevOps has always or usually contributed to greater overall agility.

Overworking remains a serious issue, with 70% of respondents stating that they could see themselves burning out.

43% of survey respondents say that DevOps has improved innovation, and 34% say that it has led to a marginal innovation increase.

"Now we see companies, including ourselves, releasing software into production multiple times a day," Yigal said. "That creates the ability to respond to market needs, that creates the ability to stay agile with the market, and basically create a more dynamic company that can compete in this market."

Keep up to date on all of the latest in tech. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Best of the Week newsletter. Subscribe

See Also: