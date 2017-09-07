83% of companies using AI said it is creating new jobs, but there's a catch

Despite fears of human employee displacement, the early effects of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs seem to be positive. According to a Capgemini report, released Thursday, 83% of firms that have implemented AI said that it has lead to the creation of new jobs within their companies.

In terms of job creation, many of the new roles were considered senior level. Two out of every three jobs created by AI at these firms was for a position of manager or above. Job loss was also fairly limited, with 63% reporting no job loss due to AI, according to a press release announcing the report findings.

The fact that AI was leading to more senior-level jobs led researchers to posit that many firms might view AI as a way to reduce time spent on repetitive or routine tasks, the release said. As part of their AI investments, 71% of those surveyed said they had invested in re-training initiatives to ready their employees for utilizing the AI tools.

SEE: Special report: How to implement AI and machine learning (free PDF)

While it is still early for AI, many respondents were optimistic about its potential impacts in the future. For companies that had deployed AI at scale, 89% said they felt it would make complex jobs easier, and 88% felt that intelligent machines would eventually work alongside and coexist with human workers.

"What we really want to do is to use humans to the best of their capabilities," Michael Natusch, global head of AI at Prudential, said in the release. "AI is taking away the time humans previously spent on repetitive issues and allowing them to focus on where human intelligence can drive value - for both themselves and for customers."

Additionally, roughly 75% of the firms that had implemented AI said that it had directly contributed to a 10% increase in sales. And 73% of AI adopters said that they think AI can improve customer satisfaction scores, while 65% believe the technology could reduce churn.

Interestingly enough, regulated sectors are some of the top AI adopters. According to the release, 49% of telcos, 41% of retailers, and 36% of banking institutions have undergone high-scale AI implementations. Automotive and manufacturing have the lowest utilization of AI among the sectors implementing it.

"AI has the capacity to revolutionize every business in every market sector; its potential is broad and unlimited. However, we are seeing a large contrast between those who are rolling out applied AI solutions at scale and reaping tangible business benefits, versus those who are simply trialing the technology," Ron Tolido, CTO for the Insights & Data Practice at Capgemini, said in the release.

To compose the report, Capgemini surveyed 993 respondents across Australia, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, and the US. All of the companies surveyed had at least $500 million in revenue.

Want to use this data in your next business presentation? Feel free to copy and paste these top takeaways into your next slideshow.

83% of companies using AI said that the technology has lead to job creation in their organization. - Capgemini, 2017

75% of firms that have implemented AI said that it contributed to a 10% increase in sales. - Capgemini, 2017

63% of companies that implemented AI reported no job destruction due to the technology. - Capgemini, 2017

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see