Amazon launches new cloud services to tackle data loss, analytics, migration

On Monday, company leaders from Amazon Web Services (AWS) took the stage at the AWS NY Summit to detail the firm's latest efforts in data protection, analysis, and migration.

The first of the core announcements was Amazon Macie, a new security tool that uses machine learning to identify the secure data that a customer is storing in AWS, and takes steps to protect it. "Amazon Macie recognizes sensitive data such as personally identifiable information (PII) or intellectual property, and provides customers with dashboards and alerts that give visibility into how this data is being accessed or moved," a press release said.

Macie works with data stored in Amazon's Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), but support for additional data stores is due later in 2017, the press release said. Macie can be enabled through the AWS Management Console, and its cost is determined by the amount of content that is classified as secure.

The goal of Macie, it seems, is to make the jobs of security professionals easier by automating many of the daily processing tasks associated with categorizing and protecting cloud data. Once a baseline is established among a customer's data, Macie looks for anomalies, and alerts users to any activity it deems suspicious.

Another new service, AWS Glue, could make it easier to analyze customer data as well. Glue is an extract, transform, and load (ETL) service that simplifies the processes for loading data into Amazon S3, Amazon Redshift, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), or other databases running on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), so that the data can be further queried and analyzed, according to a press release.

ETL jobs in Glue can be created through the AWS Management Console. Customers tell Glue what data they want to target in AWS, and then Glue "discovers the associated metadata (e.g. table definitions) and classifies it, generates ETL scripts for data transformation, and loads the transformed data into a destination data store, provisioning the infrastructure needed to complete the job," the release said.

AWS Glue is a serverless solution. Because of this, customers are billed for compute resources consumed relative to data preparation and loading jobs, the release said.

In an effort to make cloud migration easier, AWS also announced its new AWS Migration Hub, an umbrella solution made up of the AWS Application Discovery Service, the AWS Server Migration Service, and the the AWS Database Migration Service. In addition to guiding users through the migration process, it also tracks the migration status as well.

While the AWS Migration Hub is based in the US West (Oregon) Region, it can manage migrations that happen in any AWS region, the release said. There is no additional cost for the Hub, as users are just charged for the services that are a part of the hub.

Additional AWS products like the Amazon Elastic File System (EFS), AWS Config, and AWS CloudHSM all received some minor updates at the AWS NY Summit as well.

