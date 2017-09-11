Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: Everything the pros need to know

Apple is expected to reveal what has been commonly called the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus tomorrow, along with a bunch of other new products, at its annual keynote.

Speculation has been rampant on what new tech the newest iPhones will pack, and an iOS 11 GM leak over the weekend provided some pretty reliable fuel for the fire: Face unlocking and wireless charging have all been indicated by the leaked code.

What follows is TechRepublic's roundup of all the details about the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus that professionals need to know about. We'll be updating this guide as new details emerge during tomorrow's keynote address, so be sure to check back to get all the details.

SEE: All of TechRepublic's smart person's guides

What are the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus?

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are, along with the iPhone X, believed to be the newest entries in Apple's smartphone line. The 8 series is likely to be a moderate upgrade from the 7 series.

Additional resources

Why does the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus matter?

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are believed to have a number of tech advancements that users have been clamoring for, like wireless charging. Apple has been slowly losing ground to Samsung and Google on the hardware innovation front, which makes the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus so important: The devices indicate the path forward for a company that's largely seen as losing its edge.

Additional resources

Who does the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus affect?

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are likely to affect anyone who participates in the Apple ecosystem. New features like Face ID may render older iOS devices obsolete, at least from a security perspective.

Additional resources

When are the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus happening?

It's believed that the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be revealed at tomorrow's Apple keynote event.

Additional resources

How can I get an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus?

Apple hasn't revealed the release date of either device, but it's likely pre orders will be available tomorrow after the keynote.

Additional resources