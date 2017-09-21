Search

Attention Trekkies: Don't miss these Star Trek photos, interviews, quotes, and trivia

In celebration of Star Trek: Discovery, it's highly logical that you'll want to read this roundup of Star Trek coverage, which includes favorite episodes, tricorders, set secrets, and much more.

By | September 21, 2017, 9:59 AM PST

We're usually focused on covering technology from a business angle at TechRepublic, though we occasionally take a break and focus on the geekier side of tech. Since many TechRepublic readers are also Star Trek fans, we're celebrating the series premiere of Star Trek: Discovery on September 24 on CBS and CBS All Access by highlighting our coverage about the beloved shows and movies.

Here are some of the Star Trek-centric photo galleries, articles, and videos that TechRepublic and other CBS Interactive brands have published over the years, as well as brand-new features about Star Trek: Discovery. In the article comments, please share your favorite Star Trek episodes, quotes, and whether the franchise inspired you to pursue a career in tech.

star-trek-discovery-og.jpg

Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham (left) and Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou in the new CBS series Star Trek: Discovery.

Image: Jan Thijs, CBS

Get insider looks at the Star Trek: Discovery set, cast, and tech:

Disclaimer: Star Trek: Discovery is a CBS show. TechRepublic, ZDNet, CNET, StarTrek.com, and TVGuide.com are CBS Interactive properties.

About Amy Talbott

Amy Talbott is an associate editor at TechRepublic. She edits CXO, mobility, and open source content, as well as research reports for Tech Pro Research.

