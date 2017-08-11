CBS This Morning resident cartoonist shares how iPads and iPhones transformed her career

Every industry, including news and publishing, is experiencing a digital transformation. Liza Donnelly, New Yorker artist and resident cartoonist for CBS This Morning, recently spoke with TechRepublic's Dan Patterson to discuss the digital transformation of cartooning and news satire.

Donnelly sold her first cartoon in 1979 to the New Yorker. Her process began by drawing with a dip pen and paper. The content of her cartoons had to remain relevant for a long time, since it was a weekly magazine. Then, she would mail in her drawing to her editor, and receive little feedback.

Several years ago, while watching the State of the Union address, she began to sketch what she saw on TV with a program on her iPad. She immediately tweeted her drawings and received positive feedback from people on Twitter. Some of her drawings included words as well.

"It struck a nerve. People retweeted it. People really liked it," Donnelly said. People liked the visuals, she said, and her career sketching from her iPad took off.

However, before discovering the iPad and drawing on screens, she filmed herself drawing on paper from her iPhone then put it on social media. People love to watch cartoonists draw and watch their hands move, she said.

One of the biggest changes she saw throughout her digital transformation was in receiving feedback. She likes to communicate with her audience and social media has allowed for her to receive immediate responses—good or bad.

Donnelly began drawing as a kid to communicate with her friends and family by talking with cartoons. "I have to stay true to the core of why I'm drawing," she said. "I'm not just trying to get hits, I'm not trying to get responses, I'm not trying to get people riled up. I just want to say something. I want to talk to people. I want to have a dialogue."

