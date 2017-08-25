Search

Innovation

Far-future tech: How to build a solar megastructure

Solar tech is big business. Physicist Isaac Arthur explains the path to building megastructures known as Dyson spheres, and how humans might harness the power of the sun to conquer the galaxy.

By | August 25, 2017, 2:21 PM PST

Solar-powered megastructures called Dyson spheres sound like science fiction, says physicist Isaac Arthur, but the reasons to construct a solar-powered energy farm are clear.

SEE: Going green in the data center (Tech Pro Research)

More about Innovation

A Dyson sphere is a megastructure that encloses a star and captures its energy. Civilizations could build these with a basic power satellites and orbit them around the sun. What you're doing isn't making one big shell, but making trillions of these, he said.

SEE: IT Data Center Green Energy Policy (Tech Pro Research)

Solar tech is already big business, and it's not hard to imagine a future industry based on high-efficiency solar power at massive scale. Though constructing a Dyson sphere may seem preposterous, said Arthur, consider companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin. "It's not hard to build them," Arthur said. "We have the technology to do it now. It's just we don't have the infrastructure and space to do it."

Megastructures capture a large amount of energy that can be used to run transmutations and make heavy elements that could be used in construction. It could also be used for interstellar travel.


Read more:

istock-698572974.jpg
Image: iStock/dottedhippo

About Leah Brown

Leah Brown is the Associate Social Media Editor for TechRepublic. She manages and develops social strategies for TechRepublic and Tech Pro Research.

Editor's Picks

Cyberweapons are now in play: From US sabotage of a North Korean missile test to hacked emergency sirens in Dallas

Elon Musk and the cult of Tesla: How a tech startup rattled the auto industry to its core

The truth about MooCs and bootcamps: Their biggest benefit isn't creating more coders

How Mark Shuttleworth became the first African in space and launched a software revolution

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox