G Suite updates boost version control and collaboration in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides

New updates to Google's G Suite of office apps—Docs, Sheets, and Slides—will help improve version control and give new options for collaboration, the company announced in a Wednesday blog post.

For starters, Google is giving users the ability to name specific versions of a file in Docs, Sheets, or Slides. This can give organizations the ability to differentiate between version tracks if they feel there are two possible outcomes for a project, or they can use it to simply differentiate the final version from the drafts.

To add a name, users click File > Version history > Name current version, the post said. Teams will also be able to organize their account by named documents with a new option to "Only show named versions" in Docs, Sheets, or Slides, the post said.

Speaking of versions, users will also now be able to preview "clean versions" of documents. This option strips out the suggested edits and comments to give a clearer picture of what the final product will look like. To enact this feature, click Tools > Review suggested edits > Preview accept all OR Preview reject all, the post said.

With these latest updates, users can now accept or reject all editing suggestions at once when working in Docs. This is helpful if there are commas or simple punctuation suggestions that a user believes should be accepted. Click Tools > Review suggested edits > Accept all or Reject all to make this happen.

Editing suggestions can also be made in a document from an Android or iOS mobile device as well, the post said.

New Litera Change-Pro and Workshare Add-ons in Docs make it easier to review redlines and potential errors as well, the post noted.

Google also launched new templates that have built-in add-ons, too. If users can't find one that they like, they can build their own, according to the post. "These templates allow you to customize and deploy tools specific to your organization's workflows," the post said. One of the templates from LegalZoom and DocuSign, for example, offers an outline for a mutual non-disclosure agreement (NDA). With the DocuSign add-on users can collect signatures right in Docs.

Google Cloud Search is also being integrated with Docs and Slides through the Explore feature, the post said. It uses machine learning to find the right information to help users get work done.

The 3 big takeaways for TechRepublic readers

