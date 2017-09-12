Get ready for the next wave of HTML5 innovation

"It's definitely an HTML5 world now," Paul Vincent, CEO of Neuranet said. TechRepublic's Dan Patterson met with Vincent to discuss the death of Adobe's Flash and how Neuranet's Flexitive tool can help content creators build better HTML5 designs.

Vincent started looking into HTML5's capabilities, and built the design tool Flexitive when Flash began to lose value due to its lack of support on mobile devices. The tool allows designers to export content in HTML5 packages that are responsive and adaptable to any size screen.

"Responsive design came out as a trend for web design a few years ago...but what we did was take it to the next level to allow you to adapt to unlimited sizes," Vincent said. Flexitive is built in the browser and based on HTML5 itself, which allows users to export whatever they create in the tool as HTML5, he added.

Because of the shift from targeting the mass media to targeting a specific audience, Flexitive also allows designers to duplicate and adjust each of their creations so that it aligns with each of their targeted audiences.

The reason Flash stuck around for so long, Vincent said, was because the entire advertising industry was based on it and building it in. Since it was so popular among the industry, it was difficult to switch to HTML5. The end of support for Flash on desktop browsers was the big impetus for agencies to make the switch.

As the advertising industry begins to move toward more flexible ads and improving user experiences with ads, creators will have to learn how to design ads for HTML5 while keeping up with industry standards.

"With Flash we had a much more interactive world...when HTML5 came along, some agencies found it harder to replicate what they were doing in Flash." And that's what platforms, such as Flexitive try to help companies do, he added.

