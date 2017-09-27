Google Cloud IoT Core hits public beta, offers management for millions of devices

Google has officially launched its Google Cloud IoT Core service into public beta, the company announced on Wednesday. Originally announced at the 2017 Google I/O conference, the service is getting a few new features and partners to help with building out Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Google Cloud IoT Core is a fully managed service on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) that helps businesses secure and manage their connected IoT solutions at scale. According to a Google press release, the service can be used to "manage millions of globally dispersed IoT devices," and works in tandem with the Google Cloud IoT solution to provide data analytics. It can also integrate with other Google analytics services such as Google Cloud Pub/Sub, Google Cloud Dataflow, Google Cloud Bigtable, Google BigQuery, and Google Cloud Machine Learning Engine.

One of the biggest new features is the ability to bring your own certificate. Users can now bring their own device key Certificate Authority (CA), and Google Cloud IoT Core will verify the key in the authentication process. According to the release, this "enables device manufacturers to provision their devices offline in bulk with their CA-issued certificate, and then register the CA certificates and the device public keys with Cloud IoT Core."

While the service will continue to support the MQTT protocol, it will also now support HTTP connections as well. By doing so, the release said, it will make it easier to inject data into GCP at scale.

Additionally, the release noted, the service will now feature logical device representation for use cases where a business might need to retrieve the last state of a particular IoT device.

"Cloud IoT Core now maintains a logical representation of the physical IoT device, including device properties, and its last reported state," the release said. "It provides APIs for your applications to retrieve and update the device properties and state even when the device is not connected."

The price of the service is based on the volume of data consumed per month. If less than 250MB is exchanged, the service is free. However, anything above that amount will cost per MB.

More information can be found on Google's web page for Cloud IoT Core here.

