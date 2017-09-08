Google killing Drive for Mac and PC, replacing with Drive File Stream

Google has officially turned on Drive File Stream for all users, the company announced in a Wednesday blog post, which also marked the eventual death of Drive for Mac and Drive for PC clients.

"With this launch, Google Drive for Mac/PC is officially deprecated," the post said. "It will no longer be supported starting on December 11th, 2017, and it will shut down completely on March 12th, 2018."

Admins will begin to see settings for Drive File Stream under Apps > G Suite > Drive and Docs > Data Access as well. However, the settings will not go into effect until September 26—the day that Drive File Stream becomes generally available.

SEE: Cloud Data Storage Policy template (Tech Pro Research)

Google debuted the Drive File Stream on March 9, 2017. The service allows users to stream Drive files directly to their computer, to be accessed from the desktop without being stored locally.So, in lieu of using Drive for Mac/PC, Google is encouraging users to utilize Drive File Stream instead, the post said. However, users can also work with Backup and Sync instead, which the Google post described as the "new version of Drive for Mac/PC."

If a user is already running both Drive File Stream and Backup and Sync on their computer, Google will prompt them to cancel the sync between their Drive and Backup and Sync. The news also has some impact on Team Drives as well.

"Team Drive editors won't be able to edit their Team Drive files when they're opened in Drive File Stream; they'll only be able to view them," the post said. "To edit these files, they'll need to open them in Drive on the web."

If you want to wait it out, Google will remind you of the end of life dates sometime in October, the post said.

The 3 big takeaways for TechRepublic readers

Google is turning on Drive File Stream for all users as a replacement for Drive for Mac/PC. Support for Drive for Mac/PC will end on December 11, 2017 and the service will shut down completely on March 12th, 2018. Team Drive editors won't be able to edit Team Drives in Drive File Stream, they'll need to use the Drive web client.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Google Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also see