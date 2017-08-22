Google unveils Android 8.0 Oreo, here are the phones that will get it first

During Monday's eclipse, Google unveiled Android 8.0 Oreo, the latest version of the mobile OS. After more than a year of development and months of beta testing, the OS will be available on many phones by the end of the year, according to an Android Developers Blog post.

Pixel and Nexus 5X/6P builds have entered carrier testing, according to a Google post, and the company expects to start rolling out in phases soon, along with the Pixel C and Nexus Player.

The following hardware providers will launch or upgrade devices to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of 2017:

Essential

Huawei

HTC

Kyocera

Motorola

HMD Global Home of Nokia Phones

Samsung

Sharp

Sony

SEE: Learn Android Development from Scratch (TechRepublic Academy)

Any devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program will also receive this final version, Google noted.

Android 8.0 Oreo will include several updates that make be useful for business users, including:

A boot speed that is up to twice as fast as that on Pixel

Picture-in-picture, which allows users to manage two tasks simultaneously on any size screen. It's also easy for apps to support this, according to the post.

Notification dots that let users tap to see what's new in their apps, and take action on those notifications quickly. This can cut down the number of push notifications users receive and allow them to focus on the most important ones, boosting productivity.

Autofill framework, which simplifies how users set up a new device and synchronize their passwords across devices. This feature will roll out fully over the next few weeks as part of an update to Google Play Services, according to the post.

System optimizations, which allow the OS to run faster and smoother than previous versions.

Background limits on location, Wi-Fi scans, and apps, to prevent unintentional overuse of battery and memory.

The OS also includes several new features for developers, including an Android Vitals dashboard and IDE profiler, which allows you to see aggregate data about your app to help target common issues, such as excessive crash rate, ANR rate, frozen frames, and slow rendering. Other new developer features include autosizing text view, fonts in XML, downloadable fonts and emoji, adaptive icons, shortcut pinning, WebView enhancements, and Java 8 Language APIs and runtime optimizations. The sources are now available on Android Open Source Project for anyone to access.

Today, developers can test their apps to ensure they are able to upgrade to Android 8.0 by installing their current app from Google Play onto a device or emulator running the OS and testing the user flows, according to the post. Developers should take note of background location limits, notification channels, and changes in networking, security, and identifiers. Once any issues are resolved, you can publish your app updates to Google Play in your alpha, beta, or production channels, so it is available as users update to Android 8.0. To learn more about building for Android 8.0, click here.

Stay informed on all mobile news. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Mobile Enterprise newsletter. Subscribe

Also see