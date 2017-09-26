How 5G will change the way we live and work

The next step in the mobile wireless evolution is 5G technology, according to Chris Pearson, president of 5G Americas. It's going to change the way we work, play, and interact.

At the Mobile World Congress Americas 2017, TechRepublic's Alison DeNisco met with Pearson to discuss the future of 5G. "As we move to 5G, there will be innovation and inventions coming out that are going to be looking at wireless without limitations," Pearson said. "It's a whole new paradigm shift."

Currently, 5G is in a global, worldwide standardization process at an organization called 3GPP. The first phase of the standards is expected to be done in 2018, and the second phase will be completed in 2019, Pearson said.

5G Americas aims to progress mobile wireless technologies by advocating for things such as spectrum and streamlined cell siting processes. "We are in the process of changing the way mobile wireless, and wireless are being looked at and will be utilized," he said.

Lastly, Pearson said technologists should be asking themselves what they can do within their businesses to be a part of enhancing mobile broadband, taking machine communication from hundreds of millions to billions of connections, and having reliable and low latency communication networks.

"If you're a tech leader, you look at those three families and use-cases, and say 'Wow, this is going to change the way we work, live and play. What can I do in my business to be apart of this?'"

