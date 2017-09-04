How BYOD has made college classrooms more dynamic

When University of Kentucky CTO Doyle Friskney started his career, the university provided students with the technology they needed to use throughout their college career. However, in the last five years, "students bring more technology to campus than the campus is capable or able to provide the students," Friskney said.
"The students have become self-sufficient," he added. "They've come to learn that there's not only knowledge being taught in the classroom, but that they have access through wireless networks to look information up on the web wherever that might be."
Researching similar lectures and challenging the professor or deepening their own learning is easy thanks to Google and YouTube, Friskney said. "It makes the classroom, to me, more dynamic—it makes it more exciting, and it creates an environment where people are learning together," Friskney said.
