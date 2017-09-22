Search

How enterprise IT can prepare for Bring Your Own Everything device policies

At Mobile World Congress Americas 2017, Gartner researcher Michael Disabato discussed the need for IT to balance user experience with security requirements when it comes to BYOD.

By | September 22, 2017, 10:33 AM PST

Enterprise mobility management (EMM) is moving beyond smartphones and tablets to watches and other personal devices, according to Michael Disabato, research vice president at Gartner.

At Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 in San Francisco, Disabato discussed how some markets are moving away from BYOD policies, while others are moving toward Bring Your Own Everything methods.

"Everybody within IT has to understand that as we move forward and have devices with a vast amount of our private data and professional data on them, there needs to be a balance between user experience and security requirements," Disabato said. "You have some people that just don't trust the IT department, and you have to figure out a way to get them the information they need in order to do their job without clamping down on what they have on their device, or giving them the perception that you're snooping around and looking at all of the little things that are inside."

There remains a vast amount of fear, uncertainty, and doubt about what EMM can and cannot do, Disabato said. "The education piece of this will need to be reinforced," he added.

20170920disabatoalison.jpg
Image: TechRepublic

