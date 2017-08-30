How Skype is making it easier to conduct technical and coding interviews

Performing a remote technical interview can be difficult: The interviewee has to code and talk at the same time with two different apps running, while constantly switching back and forth between the call and a code editor. To make this process smoother, Skype recently launched a preview of a new feature that helps conduct technical interviews via the platform.

The Interviews feature allows users to run a video call on top of a code editor that runs in a Microsoft Edge or Chrome browser, version 32 or above, according to a Skype blog post.

The built-in code editor supports seven popular programming languages, the post noted: C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Ruby. The editor allows candidates to run their code and check their results. It also includes built-in syntax highlighting to help prevent syntactic mistakes during an interview.

Skype.com is all that is needed—no other apps, the post said. At this point, it only works for browsers set to English.

As TechCrunch noted, there are already a number of solutions available for conducting remote technical interviews. However, Skype may stand out from the pack due to its widespread use among enterprises and consumers for video calls of any kind. This new feature could help make the technical interview and hiring process more efficient.

Skype has also added a number of other features recently that make it more useful in the enterprise, including real-time translation and improved group video calling and messaging.

To try out the new feature, go to Skype.com/interviews and click "Start interview." This will give you a unique link that you can share with another participant. The other party just needs to click it to initiate the call.

This feature is still in preview mode, the post noted, and Skype is looking for user input to shape the final product. You can provide feedback by going to Skype.com/interviews and clicking "Send feedback."

