How to become a smart cities expert: Subscribe to TechRepublic's newsletter

August 7, 2017

What is a smart city? As defined by TechRepublic Senior Writer Teena Maddox, "a smart city uses IoT sensors and technology to connect components across a city to derive data and improve the lives of citizens and visitors." She noted, "the smart city industry is projected to be a $400 billion market by 2020, with 600 cities around the globe expected to generate 60% of the world's GDP by 2025."

With smart cities becoming the norm, it's important to stay informed about the latest innovations, risks, success stories, and best practices in the movement. TechRepublic's Smart Cities newsletter, which is launching soon, makes it easy to keep up to date on how tech is changing cities and people around the world.

Smart cities will impact all of society's sectors, from a governmental level to a personal level. For instance, the increase in smart technology brings an increase in cybersecurity risks, which will eventually need to be addressed on a legislative scale. Smart cities will create a new job market in the tech industry, which will also affect what universities are teaching students.

