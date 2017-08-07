How to become a smart cities expert: Subscribe to TechRepublic's newsletter

What is a smart city? As defined by TechRepublic Senior Writer Teena Maddox, "a smart city uses IoT sensors and technology to connect components across a city to derive data and improve the lives of citizens and visitors." She noted, "the smart city industry is projected to be a $400 billion market by 2020, with 600 cities around the globe expected to generate 60% of the world's GDP by 2025."
SEE: The world's smartest cities: What IoT and smart governments will mean for you (TechRepublic)
Smart cities will impact all of society's sectors, from a governmental level to a personal level. For instance, the increase in smart technology brings an increase in cybersecurity risks, which will eventually need to be addressed on a legislative scale. Smart cities will create a new job market in the tech industry, which will also affect what universities are teaching students.
To get a better idea of what you'll find in the Smart Cities newsletter, here's a sample of our coverage of this topic, which includes interviews with industry and government leaders.
