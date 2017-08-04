How to build security into your company's IoT plan

As the IoT market expands, companies need to build security into their systems at the ground level and educate their employees as attacks become more prevalent and the need for defense mechanisms grows.

Global Cybersecurity Summit organizer Ryan Brack, and Lastwall CEO Karl Holmqvist talked with TechRepublic's Dan Patterson about why long-term security solutions are essential for IoT products.

Before companies can create an IoT security strategy, Brack suggests people must take two steps. First, organizations must determine where they stand in terms of cybersecurity readiness by taking a look at their resource allocation, and their leadership and political cover to institute changes.

"It's really difficult to make an assessment about what you need to do if you don't know your current [status]," Brack said.

Secondly, there must be a will within the organization to implement these changes that are long term.

Once companies get past those first two steps, then they can focus on putting all the other strategic pieces in place.

Holmqvist added that people need to think about the financial side as well.

While companies can save costs on products that they put in their networks such as a cloud connected storage server, they also need to factor in the amount of money it would cost to defend that system.

"It lulls people into this false sense of 'Oh I can just buy this device and connect it and have this incredible capability and it's only a couple hundred dollars,' Holmqvist said.

However, connecting a device to your network may end up costing your company more in the long run because you're allowing not only your employees into that network but potentially other people as well.

In a couple years from now, cybersecurity will become a standard part of a company's operations.

"Every company, through every industry is affected by this."

