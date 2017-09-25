How to customize Inbox by Gmail's Snooze option

Image: Jack Wallen

If you're like me, you will often get a quick glimpse of an email and need to set it aside for later (further) perusing. When that happens, I turn to Inbox by Gmail's Snooze feature. With Snooze, I can quickly instruct Inbox to hide the email away and then bring it back to the fore at a specific time. Snooze allows you to pick from a predefined snooze period, or even manually choose a specific date and time. Even better, Inbox allows you to customize your predefined periods. So if you'd prefer your "tomorrow morning" to be 7 a.m. instead of the default 9 a.m., you can do that. If you want tomorrow morning to be 7:32, you can do that as well. Snooze even allows you to define your weekend. So if your weekend is Friday-Sunday or just Saturday, you can define that.

These customizations work with both the desktop and the mobile iterations of the software, so it makes the option even more appealing. Let's take a look at how to customize Inbox's Snooze option.

I will assume you already have Inbox installed and working with your Gmail account. This demonstration will take place on the Android version of Inbox, but the steps are the same for the iOS and desktop versions.

Customizing Snooze times

The first thing we're going to do is change the predetermined times for morning, afternoon, and evening. Regardless of platform, the Snooze options are customized in the same location. To get to the Snooze options, open Inbox and then tap the menu button in the upper left corner of the window. Tap Settings and then tap the Gmail account you want to configure. In the resulting window, tap Snooze settings (Figure A).

Figure A



In the next window, tap Morning and then dial the clock to set the predefined Morning time for snoozing (Figure B).

Figure B



Once you've set the time for morning, click OK and it's done. Go through this same process to customize afternoon and evening. With those taken care of, you can then define your weekend. Tap Weekend and then select the option that best suits your needs (Figure C).

Figure C



Using your customizations

With these Snooze times customized, they are simple to use. Open an email and then tap the clock icon to snooze the message. A popup will open (Figure D) where you can then tap one of your newly configure predefined times or you can pick a customize date and time.

Figure D



You may be asking yourself, "Why bother customizing the predefined times, when Inbox offers the Pick date & time?" In a word, efficiency. You don't want to have to go through the steps of picking a date and time with every snooze. By customizing your predefined times, you can quickly snooze and email to better match your needs—without having to always select that custom time. This is made even more apropos if your day doesn't begin and end at the usual times. If your work day is 5-1, instead of 9-5, Inbox can help you set appropriate snooze times.

Not a game changer, but...

Custom Snooze times isn't a game change, by no stretch of the imagination. But when you're already busy as an Exchange administrator, you might not have time to walk through the process of going through the steps to set a custom snooze time for every email you want to tuck away for later reading. Make use of customizing your predefined snooze times to make your day a bit less frantic.

Automatically sign up for TechRepublic's Mobile Enterprise Newsletter for more news and tips. Subscribe

Also see