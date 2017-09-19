How to easily find and delete blurry photos on your Android device

You might use your Android smartphone to take photos for your business or personal use. What people don't realize is that, most often, those photos are often what take up the most storage on a device. When a device's internal storage fills up, things tend to not work as expected. When that happens, what do you do? The first piece of advice I tell people is to make sure their photos are backed up to Google Drive and then start deleting.

I have discovered an app that includes a handy little feature that can help you out a bit. The app is Clean Master. The new version of this tool includes a feature that will search your photo collection for blurry photos and then present them to you for deletion. It works surprisingly well and makes it easy for you to get rid of blurry photos that are taking up precious space on your device. Although the jury might still be out on how effective Clean Master is at keeping your device free and clear of junk (and possible malicious files), for those that take a lot of photos, the ability to easily delete blurry images is worth the price of admission.

Let's install this app and use the feature in question.

Installation

Installing Clean Master is simple. Just follow these steps:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device Search for Clean Master Locate and tap the entry by Cheetah Mobile Tap Install

Once installed, you'll find the launcher on your home screen or your App Drawer (or both). Tap the Clean Master icon to fire up the app.

Usage

We're only going to be making use of one Clean Master feature. To get to that feature, open up Clean Master and tap on the Tools button (at the bottom of the main window). In this new screen, tap Photo Cleaner. In the resulting window (Figure A), there are four categories:

Similar Scenery

Similar Portrait

Blurry Photos

My Photos

Figure A



Tap Blurry Photos and Clean Master will start to work its magic to locate any photos (within your internal storage) that are blurry. Once the tool has scoured your storage, it will present the photos (listed by Month). Tap to select any photos you are okay with deleting and then tap the delete key to delete them (Figure B).

Figure B



Granted, unless you have a propensity to take blurry photos, you're not going to clean up a sizable amount of space with just this option. With the help of Similar Scenery and Similar Portrait photos, you could find a number of deletable photos and extend the internal storage space on your device a bit. I've seen instances where every little bit counts.

A bang up job

You may be on the fence about Clean Master's ability to keep your device safe from malicious apps, but this lesser-known feature really does do a great job of helping you find and delete photos you probably have no need to retain. I've had to help out quite a lot of people dealing with a lack of free space on their mobile devices; with the help of Cheetah Mobile's Clean Master, this task becomes a bit less challenging.

