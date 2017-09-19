How to enable split paragraphs in LibreOffice Writer

If you work with longer documents in LibreOffice, like books, you've probably encountered the issue where a page will break before a paragraph, leaving a large space at the bottom of a page. This not only looks unprofessional, but it wastes valuable space. How do you fix that? It's actually really simple. Let me show you how.

Let's say you use the Text Body style for the body of your document. Open up the document and place your cursor on a section of text that uses this main style. Right-click the text and select Edit Style (Figure A).

Figure A

In the Paragraph Style window, click Text Flow tab and look for the Options section. Here you want to make sure to uncheck the Do not split paragraph and Keep with next paragraph checkboxes (Figure B).

Figure B

Once you've done that, you need to enable both Orphan control and Widow control and set them either at 1 or 2 lines (depending on how many lines you're willing to leave widowed on the previous page). Once you've done that, click OK and you will not longer have to deal with the blank space at the bottom of the page.

Should you use a different style (or multiple styles) for the body of your document, you'll want to do this same thing for each of those styles.

That's all there is to it. You've now saved yourself from a document formatting nightmare.

Automatically sign up for TechRepublic's Open Source Weekly Newsletter for more hot tips and tricks. Subscribe

Also see: