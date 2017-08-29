How to find out all the details of your Android device with a single app

How much do you know about your Android device? No really. How much do you know about that smartphone? You probably know the make and model number of your device and how much internal storage and RAM it contains. Beyond that, you're probably at a loss for too much detail about your Android smartphone.
What if you wanted to know more? Say you're a developer and you need to know some serious specifics about a particular device, like:
- CPU
- Sensors
- Camera
- Network
Or you're a user who wants to know some specifics about:
- Device information
- OS
- Battery
On your own, you might find it a challenge to track down some of this information. With the help of the simple app, My Device, you can uncover a serious amount of detail.
Let's install this app and see just how much information we can dig up. The basic app is free, and includes advertisements. If you want to rid the app of ads, you can purchase (in-app) the pro version for 99 cents.
Installation
The installation of My Device is quite simple. Follow these steps:
- Open up the Google Play Store on your Android device
- Search for My Device
- Locate and tap the entry by 3k Developers
- Tap Install
- Allow the installation to complete
Once installed, you'll find the launcher for My Device on your home screen or in your App Drawer (or both).
Usage
Using My Device is simple. You open it up and scroll through the various available sections (Figure A). Find a section you want information on and tap it.
Figure A
Say, for instance, you want to find out specifics on your device's CPU. Tap the CPU tab and take a gander at the available information (Figure B).
Figure B
What if there's a bit of information listed in a section that you're not sure about? Tap that data listing and it might reveal a bit more information (Figure C).
Figure C
One of the more handy features of My Device is finding out which carrier networks your device supports. This is helpful if you have an unlocked phone and want to know what networks it will work on. To find this information out, open the app and tap on the Features section. In this listing (Figure D), you will see which networks are available for your device.
Figure D
That information alone is worth the price of admission on this device.
A pony with a useful "one trick"
My Device doesn't do much more than that. It doesn't need to. If you're looking for more information about your Android device than you'll ever need, this should be your go-to app. It only does that one thing, but said thing is both impressive and necessary, when you need to gather up specific information about a device (and don't want to track down or read through your owner's manual). If you have a need for specific information about your Android smartphone, look no further than My Device.
Also see
- Android Oreo: The smart person's guide (TechRepublic)
- Need an SSH client for Android or Chromebook? Check out Termius (TechRepublic)
- How to manage the updated feed option in the Google app (TechRepublic)
- How to set up an easy local backup for Android device folders (TechRepublic)
- Video: Tips on saving battery life for Android users (TechRepublic Video)
- No coding skills required: This Android app allows wannabe cybercriminals to build custom ransomware (ZDNet)
Full Bio
Jack Wallen is an award-winning writer for TechRepublic and Linux.com. He’s an avid promoter of open source and the voice of The Android Expert. For more news about Jack Wallen, visit his website jackwallen.com.