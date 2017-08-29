How to find out all the details of your Android device with a single app

Image: Jack Wallen

How much do you know about your Android device? No really. How much do you know about that smartphone? You probably know the make and model number of your device and how much internal storage and RAM it contains. Beyond that, you're probably at a loss for too much detail about your Android smartphone.

What if you wanted to know more? Say you're a developer and you need to know some serious specifics about a particular device, like:

CPU

Sensors

Camera

Network

Or you're a user who wants to know some specifics about:

Device information

OS

Battery

On your own, you might find it a challenge to track down some of this information. With the help of the simple app, My Device, you can uncover a serious amount of detail.

Let's install this app and see just how much information we can dig up. The basic app is free, and includes advertisements. If you want to rid the app of ads, you can purchase (in-app) the pro version for 99 cents.

Installation

The installation of My Device is quite simple. Follow these steps:

Open up the Google Play Store on your Android device

Search for My Device

Locate and tap the entry by 3k Developers

Tap Install

Allow the installation to complete

Once installed, you'll find the launcher for My Device on your home screen or in your App Drawer (or both).

Usage

Using My Device is simple. You open it up and scroll through the various available sections (Figure A). Find a section you want information on and tap it.

Figure A

Say, for instance, you want to find out specifics on your device's CPU. Tap the CPU tab and take a gander at the available information (Figure B).

Figure B

What if there's a bit of information listed in a section that you're not sure about? Tap that data listing and it might reveal a bit more information (Figure C).

Figure C

One of the more handy features of My Device is finding out which carrier networks your device supports. This is helpful if you have an unlocked phone and want to know what networks it will work on. To find this information out, open the app and tap on the Features section. In this listing (Figure D), you will see which networks are available for your device.

Figure D

That information alone is worth the price of admission on this device.

A pony with a useful "one trick"

My Device doesn't do much more than that. It doesn't need to. If you're looking for more information about your Android device than you'll ever need, this should be your go-to app. It only does that one thing, but said thing is both impressive and necessary, when you need to gather up specific information about a device (and don't want to track down or read through your owner's manual). If you have a need for specific information about your Android smartphone, look no further than My Device.

