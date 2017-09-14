How to get more information from Windows 10's Details tab by adding columns

In Windows 10's Task Manager, the Details tab provides a solid base of information about the processes currently running on your system. The tab displays information in seven columns, as shown in Figure A. Each column provides information about a running process.

Figure A

The Details tab displays information in seven columns.

Table A describes these columns.

Table A

While this default set of columns will usually provide you with sufficient information, there may be situations in which you need more details about a running process. For example, suppose you need to find out where on the hard drive a process' executable file is stored—or what command-line parameters were used to launch the process?

Fortunately, you can add that information and more to the Details tab by enabling additional columns in its default view. Let's take a closer look.

Access the Details tab

To access the Details tab, you'll need to launch Task Manager. To do so, navigate to the Windows 10 desktop and right-click on the taskbar. Then, select Task Manager from the context menu, as shown in Figure B.

Figure B

To launch Task Manager, right-click on the taskbar.

When Task Manager appears, select the Details tab, as shown in Figure C.

Figure C

The Details tab provides information about running processes.

Select columns

To add columns to the Details tab's default view, right-click on a column heading and choose Select Columns from the context menu. You'll then see the Select Columns dialog box. This process is illustrated in Figure D. To add columns to the Details tab, just select the check box next to the columns you want and click OK.

Figure D

The Select Columns dialog contains an extensive list of columns you can add to the Details tab.

Table B describes the columns found in the Select Columns dialog.

Table B

Remove columns

If you need to remove a column from the Details tab, simply right-click on its heading and click Hide Column on the context menu. That's all there is to it.

Example uses

You can choose from 33 additional columns that will allow you to dig up more detailed information on the processes running on your system. Here are a few examples to get you started.

Let's return to the situations I mentioned at the beginning of this article: You want to find out where on the hard drive a process' executable file is stored or what command-line parameters were used to launch the process. To find out that information, you would add the Image Path Name and the Command Line columns to the Details tab, as shown in Figure E.

Figure E

The Image Path Name column shows you where on the hard drive a process' executable file is stored.

If you want to determine whether an application is 32-bit or 64-bit, you can add the Platform column to the Details tab, as shown in Figure F.

Figure F

The Platform column shows you whether an application is 32-bit or 64-bit.

Or let's say that you want to find out which processes are running with administrator privileges. Adding the Elevated column to the Details tab will give you that information, as shown in Figure G.

Figure G

The Elevated column shows you whether an application is running with administrator privileges.

And if you're curious about the operating system compatibility level of an application, you can add the Operating System Context column to the Details tab, as shown in Figure H.

Figure H

The Operating System Context column displays the OS compatibility level of applications.

