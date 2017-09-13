How to get your company to pay for an iPhone X

The iPhone X (pronounced "ten") was officially unveiled yesterday, and its new features are sure to have Apple fans anxious with anticipation for its November 3 release date.

If you're a professional who uses an iPhone for work you may be wondering how you can justify that $999 price tag. That's one expensive phone, and it may take some convincing for your boss to say yes to investing in the latest, greatest Apple device.

But if you're looking for a way to justify the expense don't worry—the iPhone X has several features that make it great for business use.

Face ID may be twice as secure as Touch ID

In its September 12 presentation, Apple claimed that Face ID was twice as secure as Touch ID. It provided that statistic by way of a hypothetical: If a random person picked up your iPhone with Touch ID, there's a one in 500,000 chance they would be able to unlock it. With Face ID, Apple says, that chance increases to one in 1,000,000.

And before you ask, Apple said that Face ID won't work with a photograph or even a mask designed to mimic someone else's face.

SEE: Apple's first employee: The remarkable odyssey of Bill Fernandez (PDF download)

If Apple is telling the truth, all that engineering makes for a pretty secure device, and that's a pretty solid selling point if your organization deals with sensitive information.

Image: Apple

It takes better pictures

If your job involves taking a lot of pictures you probably do more and more of it using a smartphone, or if not you could be. Smartphone cameras keep getting better, and the iPhone X is no exception.

The dual cameras in the iPhone X have improved optical image stabilization, a quad-LED "true tone" flash that is supposed to make flash lighting better, a wider color range and reduced noise, and machine-learning enhanced portrait lighting options.

SEE: Hardware purchasing task list template (Tech Pro Research)

The last item on that list is especially great for those who photograph people—the phone uses machine learning tech to pick up on a face, separate it from the background elements, and enhance lighting to mimic a variety of professional setups.

Get an augmented reality edge

The A11 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone X is powerful. Its six cores are split between two high-performance ones that are 25% faster than the iPhone 7's and four high efficiency cores that are 70% faster.

Apple also said during the presentation that the iPhone 8 series and the iPhone X are the first ones to be designed with AR in mind—which makes sense, given that the AR kit that comes with iOS 11 will be available along with the launch of the devices.

SEE: The Complete iOS 11 Developer Course (TechRepublic Academy)

Apple is going all in on augmented reality, and the presentation on September 12 reflected that. A lot of AR applications were shown off, such as the animojis that animate to match the user's facial expressions and games that project digital objects into the real world. Games may not be a business application, but they do demonstrate the power of Apple's AR Kit: It can do a lot of amazing stuff.

That's just scratching the surface of AR's business applications, though. At WWDC 2017, Apple showed off some practical applications of AR, like projecting 3D objects into physical space, which could be a huge boon for businesses that manufacture consumer or B2B goods.

Since the iPhone X is the most powerful Apple smartphone to date, it makes sense that anyone involved in the building, testing, or application of AR using Apple's AR Kit would need to have one.

Now it's up to you to go ask the boss.

Get the top Apple news of the week and learn why it matters for business: Subscribe to our Apple Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also see