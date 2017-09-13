How to manage could backups with CloudBerry

Image: Jack Wallen

Users of all types have become dependent upon the cloud. End users, IT pros, systems administrators, freelancers, companies, enterprise businesses — we all make use of the cloud to meet various needs. One of the most often used purposes for the cloud is backup storage. Whether you are using Amazon S3, Azure, Google Cloud, Rackspace, HP Cloud, Wasabi, your backup solution is a crucial piece of the data puzzle. Along with those backup solutions, there are a number of front-ends that go a long way to make setting up backup plans easy. One such solution is CloudBerry.

The CloudBerry Backup solution offers:

256-bit AES encryption

Image-based backup

MS SQL Server, MS Exchange and Oracle backup

Restore as a VM in the Cloud (EC2, Azure VM)

Data Deduplication

Couple those features with an easy to use GUI that allows you to connect to numerous cloud-based backup services, and you have a winner on your hands.

Of course, CloudBerry isn't free for every need. You can test the software with a 15-day trial or use the Home edition for free. Once the business edition trial expires, you'll have to pony up for a license. The cost of each license depends upon the platform you are using. For example, a CloudBerry lifetime license for Windows Server runs $119.99 per computer for a lifetime license, whereas the Linux platform offers two versions:

Pro for $29.99 per computer

Ultimate for $149.99 per computer

Installation

I'll be demonstrating CloudBerry on an Elementary OS Linux desktop. If your platform is different, you can modify the instructions to fit your needs. Do know that CloudBerry is available for Linux, Mac, Windows Desktop, Windows Server, SQL Server, and MS Exchange.

To install CloudBerry on Linux, follow these steps:

Download the free trial for your platform Once the file downloads, open up a terminal window and change into the directory housing the CloudBerry installer Issue the command sudo dpkg -i *CloudBerryLab*.deb

After the installation completes, open your desktop menu and search for CloudBerry. Launch the app and you will be presented with a window asking you to select which version you want to use ( Figure A). Select your version and then click Next.

Figure A

The next window requires you enter a username and email address. Do that and then click Get registration key ( Figure B).

Figure B

A registration key will then be sent to your configured email address. Retrieve that and copy/paste it into the provided window. Once you've done that, click Finish and you're ready to go.

Usage

When CloudBerry opens, you'll be presented with a window for setting up a backup plan. Click the + button and then select from the list of supported cloud services. Once you've done that, you will then be required to enter your authentication information. The required information will depend upon the service you select. For example, to connect CloudBerry to your Amazon S3 account, you will need:

Display Name

Access Key

Secret Key

Bucket

For HP Cloud, you need:

Display Name

User Name

API Key

Endpoint

Container

For Google Cloud, you need:

Display Name

Authentication

Bucket

How you retrieve this information will also depend upon your provider.

After you've connected your backup storage, you must then create a backup plan. To do this, click File | Create Backup Plan. In the new window (which is the same window used to add your provider), select your added provider and click Continue. Walk through the wizard that will have you:

Name the plan Select a backup source Configure any necessary file options (Figure C) Add compression (if available) Configure the retention policy Specify schedule options Configure notification options

Figure C



After you complete the wizard, click Done and your backup is set. If you scheduled the backup, it will run per your configuration. You can also initiate a manual backup by selecting the plan under Backup Plans and then clicking the Start button ( Figure D).

Figure D

You can set up as many backup plans as you need and include whatever cloud services you subscribe to.

Worth the cost

CloudBerry is definitely worth the cost. If, however, you're not sold, give the trial a go and see if it doesn't meet and exceed your needs. This is a one-stop shop for backing up your data to multiple cloud sources. You can count on CloudBerry to do a fine job with this crucial task.

Automatically sign up for TechRepublic's Cloud Insights Newsletter for more hot tips and tricks. Subscribe

Also see