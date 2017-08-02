How to save battery life in Android

How long does your Android battery Last? If the answer to that question is, "Not long enough," I have some tips to help you get the most out of that battery. This all begins with one of the biggest culprits for battery drain—the display. Most often there's no need to have that screen set on full brightness. In fact, Android has a built-in feature, called Adaptive Brightness, that will adjust the brightness of your display, based on available light. Turn that on and you'll save a good amount of your battery.

Another tip, one that really only applies to AMOLED screens (like those found on Samsung devices), is to use a black wallpaper on your phone. This works because AMOLED screens only illuminate the colored pixels.

This one should be a no-brainer, but make sure your device has the Battery saver mode set to on. This feature will reduce device performance and only sync apps when they are open, all in the name of saving battery.

Finally, you can turn off Google hotwords. Yes, it's very handy to be able to say "Okay Google" at any time. But if it's a feature you don't often use (and battery life is more important), turn it off, so your device isn't constantly listening for the hotword. On Android 7.1, the best way to find this option is to open Settings and search for voice. Tap Assist & voice input from the search results, tap Assist & voice input again, and then tap the gear icon associated with Assist app and tap "Ok Google" detection.

You shouldn't have to worry that you won't make it through the day with enough battery. Give these tips a try and extend your Android battery life.

