How to set a static IP address on Android

There may be times, when you're connected to a wireless network, that you need to set a static IP address. Why? Say, for instance, you want to use a different set of DNS servers than the default. Or maybe you need to specify a proxy address for a network that isn't picked out by default. In order to this, you must set that wireless network up as static. To accomplish this, you have to make use of the static address feature found in Android. Let me show you how.

I'll be demonstrating this on Android 7, otherwise known as Nougat. If you're not running Nougat, fret not, the feature works on many older iterations of of the platform.

The first thing to do is open up the Network settings. Once there, long-press the network in question and tap Modify network. Next, tap the Advanced options drop-down, tap the IP settings drop-down, and tap Static. In the new window you are able to configure a proxy, an IP address, a gateway address, network prefix length, and two DNS servers. Once you've completed the setup, tap SAVE and your static IP address is good to go. The networking system will automatically reconnect to the network, using the newly configured information. You're good to go. Every time you come back to that particular wireless network, it will connect with that static address.

