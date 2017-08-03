How to set up projects in Trello

Image: iStock/Astarot

Trello offers teams a couple of ways to set up projects using a drag-and-drop interface. Trello uses boards for each project or task. Here's a quick how-to on setting up projects.

1. Create a board. There are two options for doing this:

Option 1 for creating a board:

On the left top corner of the screen (figure 1), click on Boards (1). This will open a dialogue box. Click Create a new board. Another dialogue box will open, giving you the option to add a Title (3) for your project. Next, you'll also have the option to create a team (4) and add members. This step can be done later through the "create a new team option" if you choose not to do this yet. Now you will need to designate your board view (5) as either "private" (the default) or change it to public. Click Create.

Option 2 for creating a board:

On the right top corner of the screen (figure 2), click the + symbol (1). This will open a dialogue box. Click create a new board.

2. A new dialogue box will appear (figure 3), giving you the option to add a Title (1) to your board.

3. Next, you'll also have the option to create a team (2) and add members. This step can be done later through the create a new team option if you choose not to do this yet.

4. Now you will need to designate your board view (3) as either private (the default) or change it to public.

5. Click Create (4).

6. After using either option 1 or 2 to create your board, you can click on boards at the top left corner of your screen and see all boards you've created. All recent, private and public boards will be displayed (figure 4).

7. To view or change who can access or view the board, click on the privacy status (1) beside the board (figure 5). To make changes, simply click on either Private, Public, or Team to update the preferred option. If you select Team, a new dialogue box opens that allows you to select which team you would like to have access to the board. Note: teams can be created and modified using the Team drop down box.

8. To create a new team (figure 6) to collaborate with on projects (boards), click the + symbol on the top right of the screen (1).

9. This will open a dialogue box (figure 7) where you can complete the fields for the board name, description (optional), and click create.

Other features and settings:

Now you have everything you need to get up and running quickly with Trello's flexible, and visual project and collaboration tool. To find out more, visit trello.com.

