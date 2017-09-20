How to use Smartsheet's Grid View for project management

Image: iStock/StockRocket

In a previous article, How to set up projects in Smartsheet, I covered the basics of setting up a project and general navigation around Smartsheet's project management solution. This article offers a brief walkthrough of each of the ways project managers and teams can use Smartsheet's four Views to manage projects. In this article, I'll provide a high-level summary of each View, while spending the majority of time covering the Grid View.

From the main screen (figure 1) in the left menu, there are four available project Views.

The Grid View allows project teams to display projects organized in a layout similar to an excel spreadsheet format. The Gantt View is where teams can visually see timelines, critical path, task durations, milestones, dependencies, and more. The Card View offers teams a way to visually manage projects when working with Kanban (a card system used to manage the flow of development or production). The Calendar View provides teams with a way to see tasks within their calendars to better gauge how each task impacts their schedules.

Figure 1

SEE: How to select the right project management methodologies (Tech Pro Research)

Let's start off with a walkthrough of each of the four Views. Figure 2 shows the Grid View. By right clicking on any of the headings at the top of the screen, you can perform any of the following actions:

insert, delete, or rename, lock, freeze, hide filter, or sort columns

edit column properties

edit project settings

show the Gantt chart

It's important to note that when right-clicking on the Task Name column there is one additional option which allows you to expand or collapse milestones or tasks.

Another general Smartsheet feature is the drag and drop interface that makes it easy and quick to reorder columns, milestones, and tasks.

Figure 2

If edit project settings is clicked in the Grid View, the following dialogue box (figure 3) appears. This is where you can change either dependency settings or resource management settings.

In dependency settings, you can edit project dates, add % complete column, enable dependencies, and edit working days. (See figure 3.)

Figure 3

SEE: How to build a successful project manager career (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Under the resource management option, you can change settings such as who the task has been assigned to and the allocation percentage for assigned. (See figure 4.)

Figure 4

Once you select a column or row, the menu panel on the left appears. (See figure 5.)

Figure 5

You can toggle between Views by clicking on either Grid, Gantt, Card or Calendar View. (See Figure 6.)

Figure 6

Milestones and tasks (rows) can be indented to roll-up into another milestone or task. (See Figure 7.)

Figure 7

You can also insert columns, rows, images and links by accessing the Insert menu.(See figure 8.)

Figure 8

At the bottom of each sheet, users with sufficient permission can share a sheet, set up alerts for tasks, or milestones, attach files, insert comments, update requests, create new forms, see activity logs, and publish a sheet.

This should be everything you need to create, navigate, format and collaborate using Smartsheet's Grid View. To find out more, visit Smartsheet.com.

For more project management advice and how-tos, subscribe to our Executive Briefing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see: