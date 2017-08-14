How to use Vivaldi's Page Actions feature for a better browsing experience

Image: Jack Wallen

Vivaldi is a browser that, despite having some seriously impressive features, doesn't get enough attention. It's speedy, reliable, highly configurable, and offers built-in features that most browsers require plugins to achieve—all of this without feeling bloated.

One feature that gets even less attention is the Page Actions. This particular addition to Vivaldi provides page-specific actions, which can, with a quick click or two, be enabled or disabled, and are applied on a per-tab basis. Say, for instance, you open up a tab that inundates you with advertisements. You can quickly block those ads on that tab, through the Page Actions feature.

Possible Page Actions include:

CSS Debugger

Transitions Forced

Transitions Removed

Transform 3D

Fonts Monospace

Reader View

Filter Sepia

Filter Intensify

Highlight Focus

Filter Invert

Skewed Images

Content Blocker

Filter Black and White

Filter Obscure

Highlight Hover

Filter Grayscale

You can apply more than one action to a single tab, finding combinations that perfectly suit your needs. Obviously, some of these actions will be more useful than others. Some actions might even be more useful than you might have expected. For example, the Filter Obscure action is a great way to hide sensitive data without having to close a tab or shift to a new tab. What this action does is blur the page beyond readability, so long as your cursor isn't on the page. The page is still there, just blurred to the point where no one can see it (Figure A).

Figure A

If you hover your mouse over the obscured page, it will refocus so you can read it. Move your mouse away, and the page will, once again, blur. This action will blur everything within that tab, so you can navigate to other pages, move your mouse from the tab, and the new page will blur (so long as it remains within the obscured domain).

Usage

Using Vivaldi Page Actions is actually quite simple. At the bottom of the browser window, you'll see a row of icons, one of which looks like <> (Figure B).

Figure B

Click on that button to reveal a popup of all the available Page Actions (Figure C). Once you enable an action, the button will shift from gray to blue (to indicate and action is enabled).

Figure C

Click an action to enable it for the current tab. Any action that has been enabled for the current tab will be checked. Move over to another tab and whatever actions you've enabled for that tab will be checked. Done with a particular action on a tab? Click the Page Actions button and click that action to disable. Do note, that if you go to a different URL within that same tab, the actions will apply to the new site.

The one caveat to using Page Actions is that, when you close a tab, all applied actions will be removed when you browse back to that domain (because actions are applied to a tab, not a domain).

One handy feature

If you tend to prefer some pages be treated (rendered) differently than others, Vivaldi Page Actions is an incredibly handy feature to have available. Once you start making use of these actions, you'll be hard-pressed to leave them behind. Give Vivaldi (and its Page Actions) a try and see if you don't find yourself depending upon something you never knew you needed.

