Search

Innovation

How VMware products helped Western Carolina University better deliver apps to students and faculty

WCU client technology analyst Mark Ellersick explained how it used VMware App Volumes and UEM to customize each user's apps and experience.

By | September 22, 2017, 7:55 AM PST

At many universities, each department has different software and security needs. Western Carolina University figured out a way better fit the needs of users by changing its app delivery strategy.

Mark Ellersick, client technology analyst for WCU, spoke with TechRepublic's Conner Forrest at the 2017 VMworld conference to discuss how VMware products helped the university better serve its staff and students.

"We looked at a way to deliver applications specifically to the person based on their role, or what classes they're enrolled in," Ellersick said. The university gave everyone a basic virtual desktop with Microsoft Office, and other support programs. By using VMware App Volumes and User Environment Manager (UEM), WCU customized the user's experience so that all their extra software based on their specific needs can be added on top of the software they already have.

"Additionally with UEM, we're able customize the applications based on the perimeters that the professors or the departments give us," he said. UEM gives the ability to change app backgrounds, or add in modules. "It also saves their user data so that they can pick up right where they were when they finished."

Also see:

applications.jpg
Image: iStock/ipopba

About Leah Brown

Leah Brown is the Associate Social Media Editor for TechRepublic. She manages and develops social strategies for TechRepublic and Tech Pro Research.

Editor's Picks

Cyberweapons are now in play: From US sabotage of a North Korean missile test to hacked emergency sirens in Dallas

Elon Musk and the cult of Tesla: How a tech startup rattled the auto industry to its core

The truth about MooCs and bootcamps: Their biggest benefit isn't creating more coders

How Mark Shuttleworth became the first African in space and launched a software revolution

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox