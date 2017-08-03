Hyperloop One achieves 'historic speeds' in second phase of autonomous transit testing

Hyperloop One, one of the firms working on Elon Musk's Hyperloop concept, recently completed its second phase of testing, achieving "historic speeds" of 192 mph, according to a press release. In the first trial, the company achieved a speed of 69 mph.

The tests were completed on July 29, 2017 at the company's 500-meter DevLoop test track in the Nevada desert, the release said. There, the Hyperloop One XP-1 transit pod traveled a full 300 meters before coming to a complete stop.

"This is the beginning, and the dawn of a new era of transportation," Shervin Pishevar, co-founder of Hyperloop One, said in the release. "We've reached historic speeds of 310 km an hour, and we're excited to finally show the world the XP-1 going into the Hyperloop One tube. When you hear the sound of the Hyperloop One, you hear the sound of the future."

Hyperloop is a futuristic ground travel concept that was first popularized by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk. Pods travel in pressurized tubes, using magnetic levitation to hover above train-like tracks and eventually achieve speeds of up to 760 mph.

The Hyperloop concept is being explored by multiple companies, with Hyperloop One being one of the most prominent in the US. According to the release, the pod is able to travel at airline speeds because of its design and the technology involved.

In its test, Hyperloop One's pod traveled through a tube with the equivalent depressurization of air at 200,000 feet above sea level, the release said. In the trial run, the company tested the motor, the controls, the electronics, guidance, suspension, and vacuum system.

"We've proven that our technology works, and we're now ready to enter into discussions with partners, customers and governments around the world about the full commercialization of our Hyperloop technology," Hyperloop One CEO Rob Lloyd said in the release.

If fully realized, Hyperloop technology has the potential to radically change transit around the world. For example, Daryl Oster, CEO of tube transport company ET3, said that he envisions the technology enabling travel from "Cincinnati to the Taj Mahal in under three hours for 50 bucks."

