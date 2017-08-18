Search

If you're really concerned about browser security, Incognito isn't enough

If you assume your browsing is private and secure, think again. Jack Wallen offers up what he believes is your best bet to safeguard your browsing sessions and data.

August 18, 2017

Quick question: What do you do when you want to browse the internet securely? Do you click on your browser menu and select your browser's privacy mode and go about your merry way, assuming your data is safe and your history not saved. I've got news for you; chances are that private or incognito mode isn't exactly what it's cracked up to be.

I've tested both Chrome and Firefox and have witnessed both of them retaining browser history. What does this mean for you, the user? It means if you need serious privacy for your web browsing, or if you need to safeguard data while working on company sites, you might have to turn to a speciality browser, such as Tor Browser or Epic Browser. Tor Browser is available for all platforms, and Epic Browser is only available for Mac and Windows. Both browsers not only ensure your history will not be retained, but they also work with the help of a proxy system to keep your browsing encrypted and private.

So, if you're looking for the highest level of security in a browser, look away from the the likes of Edge, Chrome, and Firefox and turn your sites on Tor and Epic. Both of these browsers are surprisingly easy to use and will go a long way to keep your data safe. Are they perfect? Are the superior than what you're using now? Chances are, the answer to that question is a resounding yes.

