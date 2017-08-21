Intel boosts ultrabook speeds by up to 40% with new 8th-gen quad-core chips

Image: Intel

Intel is launching its 8th-generation laptops processors today, chips it claims are up to 40% faster than the previous generation.

The new 8xxx U-series processors are low-power chips, aimed at thin and light laptops, 2-in-1 computers, PC/tablet convertibles and mini-computers.

For the first time Intel is bumping the number of cores in its U-Series Core i5 and i7 processors to four, while also boosting their maximum speed, up to 4.2GHz for the top-end i7-8650U processor.

In practical terms, these improvements should result in systems that are 40% faster when running office software and multi-tasking, compared to those running 7th-generation Intel processors, and 2x faster than five-year-old systems, according to Intel benchmarks.

New laptops featuring the chips will go on sale from September, with Intel expecting about 80 systems to be available by the holiday season, with standout features to 4K panels, more Thunderbolt ports and 2-in-1 form factors.

Image: Intel

You can see the specs of the new 8xxxxU processors above. Note that the operating frequencies shown in the table are turbo frequencies. Intel processors operate at a base frequency but can switch to a higher turbo frequency for limited periods, when under heavy load. The base operating speed of the processors is 1.9GHz for the i7-8650, 1.8GHz for the i7-8550, 1.7GHz for the i5-8350 and 1.6GHz for the i5-8250.

Other performance boosts over earlier systems, according to Intel benchmarks, include being 14.5x faster than five-year-old, Intel-based PCs when creating 4K video, and 48% faster than 7th-gen Intel processors when creating a slideshow.

This improvement in performance won't the reduce battery life of PCs powered by these new chips, according to Intel, which is claiming it will remain unchanged at about 10 hours of general use, as will the TDP of 15W.

These processors' integrated GPU is called Intel Graphics UHD 620, Intel's new name from its HD Graphics 620 GPU, and is the same as found in the previous generation chips. It will support up to three external 4K displays at once, as well as running less demanding applications running on Windows Mixed Reality, Microsoft's combined virtual reality and augmented reality platform built into Windows.

Intel is pushing the idea that older laptops won't have the power to handle newer online technologies like 4K streaming.

"We've seen new usages start to emerge, like 4k content creation and consumption, VR is poised to go to the mainstream, there are a number of things that drive an immersive internet, like 360-degree video. The bottom line is, if you're on an older device, you're not going to get to experience any of that," said Karen Regis, mobile marketing manager at Intel.

The 8th generation processors will enable 4K video streaming in a larger number of on-demand services than PCs driven by Intel's 7th-gen offerings, expanding the list from Netflix, Sony ULTRA, FunBox UHD, and iQIYI to also include Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.

New built-in security features in the chips will include Intel Online Connect, which will enable users to pay for goods online and authenticate their identity using fingerprint readers built into the PC, with support due in services such as Gmail, Facebook and Dropbox.

Despite the speed bump, the chips are based on the same Kaby Lake microarchitecture as the 7th-generation Intel processors, and are manufactured using the same 14nm process. The performance improvements were made possible by better design and tightening up manufacturing parameters.

Later processors in the 8th-generation series will be based on the Coffee Lake and Cannon Lake microarchitectures and will manufactured using a 10nm process. The smaller the size of the manufacturing process, the larger the number of transistors can be packed onto the same sized chip, resulting in more efficient processors.

The U-series laptop processors will be followed by 8th-generation Intel chips aimed at desktop PCs, workstations and enthusiast notebooks from the fall.