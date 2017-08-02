Microsoft 365: The smart person's guide

Microsoft News

Business, in all its various forms, has always been, and will always be, a competitive endeavor. Successful business ventures will often look to establish an advantage or some type of edge on the rest of the market. One way to accomplish this task is with superior, or at the very least, less expensive IT infrastructure.

With Microsoft 365 businesses can deploy a complete productivity suite for the entire operation without the usual piecemeal integration of disparate systems and applications. By mixing Windows 10, Office 365, and the Enterprise Mobility and Security package, Microsoft offers a turnkey collaboration and productivity suite that can be implemented quickly and at a low cost, which is just what a business seeking an edge needs.

This smart person's guide about Microsoft 365 covers what you need to know about the suite. We'll update the guide periodically as new information about the product is released.

Executive summary

What is Microsoft 365? Microsoft 365 combines Windows 10, Office 365, and Enterprise Mobility and Security authentication into one turnkey solution.

Why does Microsoft 365 matter? With Microsoft 365, SMBs can deploy a mobile, collaborative work environment that is both productive and secure without incurring overwhelming costs, potentially providing a competitive advantage.

Who does Microsoft 365 affect? SMBs looking to establish a secure, collaborative working environment integrated with mobile devices and a dispersed workforce will benefit from the integrated solution provided by Microsoft 365.

When was Microsoft 365 released? Microsoft 365 Enterprise is available now. Microsoft 365 Business is available for preview.

How can I get Microsoft 365? Microsoft 365 Enterprise is available now and can be acquired by contacting a Microsoft Partner or a sales representative. You can sign up for the preview of Microsoft 365 Business.

What is Microsoft 365?

Microsoft 365 is a turnkey suite of integrated collaboration and productivity applications designed to be deployed all at once to save time and resources. SMBs can use Microsoft 365 to deploy IT infrastructure that incorporates desktop and mobile devices, and the security and authentication systems required to keep data safe in a mobile workforce environment.

Microsoft 365 combines features and toolsets from the Windows 10 operating system, the Office 365 productivity suite, and the Enterprise Mobility and Security package, which establishes authentication and security protocols for employees and systems to protect data and infiltration by outside influences.

There are two versions of Microsoft 365: Microsoft 365 Business and Microsoft 365 Enterprise. Microsoft 365 Business is designed for SMBs that are looking to deploy an integrated, collaborative work environment but do not have the IT personnel or infrastructure in place to manage it. The Business version will work best with SMBs that do not use an Active Directory domain controller.

Microsoft 365 Enterprise is designed for larger businesses that will integrate the various parts of the suite with already established IT infrastructure. The Enterprise version will work best for enterprises looking to integrate a collaborative working environment with legacy systems.

Comparative features: Office 365 Business Premium and Microsoft 365 Business

Why does Microsoft 365 matter?

For SMBs, developing and maintaining a sophisticated and secure mobile workforce environment typically requires resources beyond what they can muster on a continuing basis. With Microsoft 365, these smaller businesses can now deploy a mobile, collaborative work environment that is both productive and secure without incurring overwhelming costs. Microsoft 365 effectively eliminates a major hurdle associated with deploying such a working environment. A relatively inexpensive turnkey solution like this could provide the edge a small business needs to succeed in a competitive marketplace.

Who does Microsoft 365 affect?

Any SMB looking to establish a secure, collaborative working environment that includes traditional desktop workstations integrated with mobile devices and a dispersed workforce will benefit from the integrated solution provided by Microsoft 365. By combining the operating system (Windows 10), the productivity suite (Office 365), and the authentication system (Enterprise Mobility and Security), along with support from a Microsoft Partner, SMBs can deploy Microsoft 365 quickly and inexpensively.

Which products compete with Microsoft 365?

Competition for integrated solutions that include an operating system, a productivity suite, and a system for authentication of all devices is rather limited.

Google offers a comprehensive productivity suite with web-based authentication based on the Chrome OS and would be considered a primary competitor, although the Chrome OS limits applications to its web-based environment.

Perhaps the most significant competition for Microsoft 365 comes from Microsoft itself. Many SMBs are willing to make do with Office 365 Business Premium, Windows 10, and a mishmash of mobile devices with dubious authentication protocols. Overcoming that sort of corporate culture inertia could prove to be the most difficult competitive hurdle for Microsoft 365.

How can I get Microsoft 365?

Microsoft 365 Enterprise is available now and can be acquired by contacting a Microsoft Partner or a sales representative. Pricing for the Enterprise version will vary depending on what is required for deployment.

Microsoft 365 Business is available for preview, and you can sign up for it on the website. No official release date has been announced yet; once it's officially released, you will be able to purchase the Business version via subscription, and it will cost $20 per person per month.

