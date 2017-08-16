Search

Innovation

Microsoft tests AI-powered sailplane glider that flies without a motor

In an attempt to build an infinite soaring machine, Microsoft is testing a glider that flies on top of hot air columns and could be used to monitor crops or provide cell signal.

By | August 16, 2017, 8:41 AM PST

A new sailplane glider from Microsoft can fly without a motor and is piloted by artificial intelligence (AI). The device, announced in a Microsoft news release on Wednesday, floats on currents of hot air like a bird, and could be used to test next-generation technologies.

The glider was tested in the Nevada desert, where the release noted that the team was in pursuit of developing what it called an "infinite soaring machine." The sailplane uses the AI developed by Microsoft to constantly seek out thermals, so it can continually stay aloft on the hot air.

"Birds do this seamlessly, and all they're doing is harnessing nature. And they do it with a peanut-sized brain," Ashish Kapoor, a principal researcher at Microsoft, said in the release.

SEE: Special report: How to implement AI and machine learning (free PDF)

While the birds that follow this technique have a sort of intuition about finding the hot air currents, the AI has to measure the air temperature and the direction that the wind is blowing, and account for no-fly zones as well, the release noted. Then, it has to predict where it could find more thermals in order to stay in the air.

The system is complex, and Kapoor noted in the release that the AI powering the sailplane is one of the few systems in the world today that can both make predictions and act on them as well.

While the thermals are working to keep the sailplane aloft in these early tests, the release also mentioned that the team could eventually update the device to run on solar or wind energy as well, so that it could stay in flight even longer.

A constantly-flying glider like this one could be used for a host of tasks, such as monitoring crops over a massive farm. It could also be used, Kapoor said in the release, to provide mobile internet service in poorly-connected areas as well.

More about Artificial Intelligence

"These can be your cellular towers someday," Kapoor said in the release. "You don't need any ground infrastructure."

Using aircraft to deliver wireless service has also been tackled by Facebook with its massive, solar-powered Aquila drone and by Google with its Loon project that utilized special balloons.

Outside of its own practical applications, the Microsoft sailplane could also be used as a way to test new forms of AI and how they respond to certain situations. Testing in a real-world environment could help develop AI systems that will power autonomous driving and other innovations.

The 3 big takeaways for TechRepublic readers

  1. A new sailplane from Microsoft uses AI to find and ride on thermals, which are hot air currents that keep it aloft.
  2. The sailplane could be used to monitor crops, or to provide wireless internet access to underserved regions.
  3. Microsoft can also use the sailplane as a testbed for new AI innovations, and to better develop AI for autonomous driving and other applications.

Also see

sailplane.jpg
Image: Microsoft

About Conner Forrest

Conner Forrest is a Senior Editor for TechRepublic. He covers enterprise technology and is interested in the convergence of tech and culture.

Editor's Picks

Cyberweapons are now in play: From US sabotage of a North Korean missile test to hacked emergency sirens in Dallas

Elon Musk and the cult of Tesla: How a tech startup rattled the auto industry to its core

The truth about MooCs and bootcamps: Their biggest benefit isn't creating more coders

How Mark Shuttleworth became the first African in space and launched a software revolution

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox