Report: Candidates for these jobs, in these countries, get hired the fastest



Most job-seekers have a main focus: Finding the perfect position. But it turns out that job could take longer to land in some parts of the world than others.

A Glassdoor report, released Wednesday analyzed the time it took for companies to hire new employees by geographical region. And while overall average time to hire rose to 23.7 days (from 22.5 days in 2016), where you are looking definitely has an impact on the wait time.

Drawing from nearly 84,000 interview reviews from January 2017 to June 2017, here are Glassdoor's main findings:

Longest delays: Brazil (39.6 days), France (38.9 days), and Switzerland (37.6 days) Shortest interview processes: India (16.1 days), Israel (16.9 days), and Romania (19.2 days). The US has an average hiring delay of 23.8 days, just over the global average of 23.7 days.

So why does it take longer to hire in some countries than others? A previous Glassdoor study, How Long Does it Take to Hire? Interview Delays in 25 Countries, showed that delays could be the result of several factors—primarily, different regulations.

"Glassdoor's study found that the more regulatory hurdles companies face within their local labor markets, the more difficult it will be to hire — and fire — employees, directly impacting how long it takes to fill open roles," said Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor's chief economist, in a press release. "The longer it takes to hire, the greater the productivity loss for employers. And, the longer money is left on the table waiting for potential candidates."

In the US, there's a big discrepancy in how quickly new hires are brought on depending on the city. Washington, D.C. has the longest waiting time, at 32.2 days, whereas you can get hired in Akron, Ohio, in just 18 days. This is likely due to extra steps in the interview process or security clearances in Washington, Chamberlain noted.

And government, as a sector, proved to be the slowest to hire, at 53.8 days. To compare, here are other US averages: Aerospace and defense (32.6 days), energy and utilities (28.8 days), biotech and pharmaceuticals (28.1 days) and the nonprofit sector (25.2 days). The shortest interview processes, according to the report, are restaurants and bars (10.2 days), private security (11.6 days), supermarkets (12.3 days), automotive (12.7 days) and beauty and fitness (13.2 days).

In terms of tech jobs, Chamberlain told TechRepublic that in places like India, there is "high demand among IT staffing agencies, coupled with the many college graduates who seek out technical roles as in India's fast-growing tech scene," which leads to speedy hiring time. "Meanwhile, the Internet & Tech industry trends within the US are more tempered with interview durations averaging 24.4 days," he added.

By job title, waiters, retail representatives, and delivery drivers all hover around 8 days for average hiring time. Professors, on the other hand, have, by far, the slowest interview time, at 60.3 days. Business systems analysts (44.8 days), research scientists (44.6 days), flight attendants (43.6 days) and communications specialists (42.5 days) also end up on the slower end of the spectrum.

Want to use this data in your next business presentation?

