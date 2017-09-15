Survey: Which tech pros are the hardest to hire?

TechRepublic's sister site, Tech Pro Research, wants to know what jobs companies will be looking to fill in 2018, and what vacancies they've had difficulties filling in the past.

The state of IT jobs in the changing tech landscape is something TechRepublic has done a lot of reporting on this year. In January, a list with predictions for this year's most in-demand jobs put data scientist, entry-level engineer, and UX designer in the top three. At mid-year, staff writer Alison DeNisco reported that companies were having trouble filling developer and security jobs.

Now, Tech Pro Research is looking to find out what hiring trends will be in 2018. If you work in IT or a tech-related field, please take a few minutes to fill out the survey. There are eight multiple-choice questions about your company's IT hiring strategy and one open-ended question asking what advice you'd give to someone who's just starting out in IT.

Click here to take the survey before it closes on October 15.

