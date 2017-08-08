Need an SSH client for Android or Chromebook? Check out Termius

Image: Jack Wallen

I'm going to preface this by saying the Termius app is an Android app. Originally I planned on covering this app from the perspective of the Android platform; however, I quickly discovered for any Chromebook capable of installing Android apps, Termius fills a hole Chrome OS has suffered for a long time.

Hence, my desire to cover this from a bit of a different perspective.

Do understand that Termius is also an outstanding SSH client for Android devices, but it really shines on Chrome OS. Let's take a look at why you'll want to make this app your default SSH client on your Chromebook.

Installation

This assumes you already have Android app installation available to your Chromebook. If not, you'll have to experience Termius on your Android device (which is fine, it's still a great app on that platform). To install Termius on your Chromebook, the steps are exactly the same as if you were on Android:

Open the Google Play Store Search for Termius Locate and tap the entry by Crystalnix Limited Tap Install Allow the installation to complete

Once installed, you'll find Termius in your Chromebook menu. Click the launcher to open the app.

Usage

Using Termius is very simple. Let's add a new host for SSH connections. From the main window, click the + button and then click New Host (Figure A).

Figure A

In the resulting window (Figure B), fill out the necessary information for your host. Fill out the Alias (a name for your host), the Hostname (the domain or IP address for the server you want to connect to), and then check the box for SSH, which will reveal the configuration options for username, password, and authentication key (optional).

Figure B

Once you've finished filling out the details, click the check in the upper right corner to save the host. Back at the main window, click on the newly listed host to start the connection. You will be prompted to continue the connection (Figure C), so click CONNECT and you will be handed back to the SSH window, connected to your server.

Figure C

You can now work remotely on your server, through a standard SSH window, on your Chromebook (without having to work with the clunkier Chrome OS SSH extension). If your Chromebook isn't capable of running Android apps, install Termius on your Android device and work from there. Termius also offers a few other features (such as groups), but chances are, most admins will only really need that one primary feature — the one that allows them to easily SSH into their servers for remote administration.

The best of the best

Termius is, in my opinion, one of the best SSH clients to be found in the Google Play Store. Whether you're using this client on an Android or Chrome OS device, you'll be getting the best of the best. Give Termius a try and see if it doesn't wind up your go-to SSH client when you're on the go.

Automatically sign up for TechRepublic's Open Source Weekly Newsletter for more hot tips and tricks. Subscribe

Also see