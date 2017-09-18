The top 3 'most wanted' malware with the biggest global impact

Ransomware, malvertising, and rootkit attacks lead the malware landscape for August 2017, according to a Check Point report released Monday. Check Point's August Global Threat Impact Index details the top traditional malware threats, as well as the biggest malware on mobile.

The end goal for most of these attackers is to simply make money, Maya Horowitz, a threat intelligence group manager at Check Point, said in a press release. However, the tools and processes available to them is growing incredibly diverse.

"To see both a highly effective ransomware variant and a range of banking Trojans in the top ten most prevalent malware families really underlines how tenacious and sophisticated malicious hackers can be in their attempts to extort money," Horowitz said in the release. "Organizations need to be both vigilant and proactive in order to protect their networks."

In terms of traditional malware threats, Check Point listed the following as the three "most wanted" threats:

Roughted, a large-scale malvertising attack, actually saw a decrease in its global impact and still retained the top spot. Roughted, which can deliver malicious payloads across a host of platforms and OSs, dropped from 18% to less than 12% impact in August. Globeimposter, a ransomware variant of the Globe malware family, took second place with 6% global impact. This attack was recently discovered back in May 2017. HackerDefender is a user-mode Rootkit for Windows that can hide files, build a hidden backdoor, and more. HackerDefender dropped to 4% impact to take third place in August.

The three biggest mobile malware threats were a modular Android backdoor called Triada, an Android malware focused on ad display known as Hiddad, and Gooligan, and Android malware with root capabilities.

Another interesting point about August's top threats was which attack didn't make the list. The HummingBad attack, which was at one point said to have infected 10 million devices, didn't make the cut. This is further evidence of the quickly changing nature of the threat landscape.

"It's vital for organizations to be alert to these shifting threats, to simultaneously keep their defenses up against well-known malware families, new variants and new zero-day threats," Horowitz said in the release. "This requires a multi-layered cybersecurity strategy, which can respond to a broad range of continually evolving attack types."

The 3 big takeaways for TechRepublic readers

Roughted, Globeimposter, and HackerDefender were the three biggest malware threats of August 2017, according to a recent Check Point report. The multiple different types of attacks cited in the report show how diverse the threat landscape is becoming for both traditional and mobile malware. While Triada, Hiddad, and Gooligan topped the list for mobile malware, previous leader HummingBad was nowhere to be found.

