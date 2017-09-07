Top 5: Essential productivity tips

There is no silver bullet for productivity. And there's also no end to the advice for being more productive. So I did a quick survey of some of the most common advice from respectable sources and boiled it down to a productive list of five productivity tips:

1. Write down what you need to do and do the most important work first.

This one can be hard because less important work may be way easier and more enjoyable. But having a list helps you tackle the right things in the right order.

2. Block out time to tackle your to-do list.

You might even give each item on your to-do list a block of time all its own.

3. Reduce notifications.

Focus on the task at hand. Multitasking is a myth. While you may be able to jog between a few things, really, focusing on one at a time will get more done.

4. Take a break!

Working continuously blinds you to how much slower you're doing things. Schedule a reasonable number of regular breaks to give you brain a rest. You wouldn't force yourself to eight straight hours of weightlifting without a break right? Well, okay, Superman would, but most of us wouldn't.

5. Cut meeting time by 25%.

Meetings are like gas. They'll expand to fill the amount of room you give them.

I can see you being more productive already! Now go reap the benefits of your new efficiency!

