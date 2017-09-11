Updated Google Dashboard makes it easier to check privacy settings on mobile

Google Dashboard is getting a facelift, making it easier to use on mobile and more effective at managing account data, according to a Friday blog post. The core improvement will be "usability on touchscreens," the post said, which should be a welcome improvement given that the dashboard previously difficult to use on mobile.

The other two key improvements had to do with understanding which Google products collect what data, and downloading that data as well. Google collects data on a user's web and app activity, their YouTube search history, voice and audio activity, and more. With the updates, users will more clearly be able to see where their data is being collected and change their settings if need be, the post said.

Within the Google Dashboard, My Activity and My Account handle this part of the privacy process. My Activity helps users find a specific YouTube video they watched, for example. My Account, on the other hand, has a Privacy Checkup feature that allows users to control "data across Google and updating the personal information you share and make public," the post said.

Data is downloaded through a feature called Takeout, which originally launched in 2011. Data can already be exported to OneDrive and Dropbox (Box support is coming in the future), but the updates aim to make the process even easier.

In fact, as shown in the above image, the redesigned mobile dashboard will feature a prominent link on the landing page for downloading one's data. Takeout used to be buried further in another section, but will be much easier to access with these updates.

While no specific data was given, Google said the changes would be rolling out sometime in the next week.

Users can find more information about Google's privacy efforts here.

