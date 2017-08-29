VMware Workspace ONE updates boost intelligence, app delivery, endpoint management

On Tuesday, at the 2017 VMworld conference in Las Vegas, VMware unveiled a host of updates for its Workspace ONE digital workspace platform that will improve onboarding, app delivery, and endpoint management.

For those unfamiliar, Workspace ONE is VMware's platform for application and access management, endpoint management, and virtual application delivery. Workspace ONE relies on two other VMware products as key components—AirWatch for endpoint management and Horizon for virtual application delivery. However, it now includes a new offering known as VMware Workspace ONE Intelligence, which provides additional insights into the digital workspace.

Starting with endpoint management, AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management will now extend to macOS, Windows 10, and Chrome OS devices. This will make it easier for customers to manage devices like Chromebooks and Macs running the latest OS version. Additionally, a new peer-to-peer software distribution technology is also coming to AirWatch, according to a press release.

The Chrome OS integration was recently announced on August 22, when Google and VMware announced a partnership to provide endpoint management for the devices.

"Partnering with one of the leading UEM providers shows Google's commitment to bring Chrome OS to the enterprise. Simplifying the deployment and management of Chrome devices will only further incentivize IT leaders to allow end users choose Chrome for their work needs," Phil Hochmuth, program director for Enterprise Mobility at IDC, said in a statement.

Windows apps are getting some additional attention from VMware with this updates, as Horizon will now provide a way to "easily transform traditional Windows application delivery into a cloud service with simplified management and automation," the release said. The overall goal with updates like this for Horizon is to break down silos that may exist among a customer's mobile and cloud investments, the release said.

VMware Workspace ONE Intelligence is the final piece in the puzzle. This update brings data-driven insights to the customer in order to improve their overall visibility into their digital workspace environments and help them gain a better understanding of their users and their tools.

VMware's AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management will now extend to macOS, Windows 10, and Chrome OS devices as part of Workspace ONE. VMware Horizon will also now have a new way to transform Windows application delivery into a cloud service. VMware Workspace ONE Intelligence will offer data-driven insights for IT on their digital workspace initiatives.

