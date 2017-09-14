Search

Cloud

Want to get to market quickly? Your business might have to embrace vendor lock-in

Forrester Research analyst Dave Bartoletti explains how the conversation around vendor lock-in has changed over the last few years.

By | September 14, 2017, 11:52 AM PST

Every technology decision has lock-in, Dave Bartoletti, Forrester Research analyst, says.

TechRepublic's Conner Forrest met with Bartoletti at the 2017 VMworld conference in Las Vegas to discuss how the conversation on vendor lock-in is changing. "Every time you buy a piece of software, or decide to leverage a particular platform, you've locked yourself in to some degree," Bartoletti said.

Within the past couple of years, businesses have chosen time to market, over their fear of lock-in. Companies would rather have the competitive advantage. It's easier to do something quickly in a public cloud platform even if it means a little bit of lock-in, he said.

SEE: SaaS and the cloud: A primer for IT pros (Tech Pro Research)

The most risk for lock-in is around SaaS applications, Bartoletti explained. It's a large commitment, and a shift that requires companies to change their business processes. However there is less worry around lock-in with public cloud platforms because of mitigating factors such as open source, since most public cloud providers base their most innovative products on open source tools.

"I think there is a concern about lock-in from the enterprise only because they aren't going to be anymore hyperscale public cloud providers for the next couple of years," he said. "We don't see the competitive market changing at all globally, simply because the investment is just too high," he said.

Also see:

lock-in.jpg
Image: iStock/RGBAlpha

About Leah Brown

Leah Brown is the Associate Social Media Editor for TechRepublic. She manages and develops social strategies for TechRepublic and Tech Pro Research.

Editor's Picks

Cyberweapons are now in play: From US sabotage of a North Korean missile test to hacked emergency sirens in Dallas

Elon Musk and the cult of Tesla: How a tech startup rattled the auto industry to its core

The truth about MooCs and bootcamps: Their biggest benefit isn't creating more coders

How Mark Shuttleworth became the first African in space and launched a software revolution

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox