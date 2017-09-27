Why collaboration is the key to innovation

When you think about autonomous cars and self driving capabilities, it changes who's liable and who's at fault after an accident, according to Barbara Peng VP of research at Business Insider.

TechRepublic's Alison DeNisco spoke to Peng at the Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 about the future of collaboration in tech and what that will look like.

Peng gave the example of the fatal Tesla Model S car crash that happened while the vehicle was in Autopilot mode. Recently, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found Tesla partially at fault. In cases such as these, you start to think about these features, and who is responsible for different parts of the car when things happen, Peng added.

The autonomous car will not become a reality until a bunch of different entities come together to make it happen. "One of the things that not only leaders of technology companies, or even traditional automakers need to know about what's developing, is that collaboration will be key," Peng said.

Lastly, Peng discussed Business Insider's recent launch of a daily email titled "Transportation & Logistics Briefing" which covers how technology is transforming delivery. Although consumers are able to instantly buy products on the web, the next step for companies is transporting those goods.

"That becomes even more important when you're thinking about digital commerce and ecommerce," she said. "Our coverage is going to cover both of these areas, and is really going to be looking at what's new and next, and what's changing when you think about transportation, logistics, and delivery."

