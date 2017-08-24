Search

Innovation

Why creating a dialogue with your audience is the key to a successful career

CBS This Morning's resident cartoonist advises creatives to try new strategies and be open to new technologies in their work.

By | August 24, 2017, 9:45 AM PST

Practice makes perfect, and that's true for creative professionals as well as anyone else, according to Liza Donnelly, a cartoonist at CBS This Morning and The New Yorker.

"No matter what you're doing, you have to do it all the time," Donnelly said.

TechRepublic's Dan Patterson spoke with Donnelly about how creators can use technology as a way to better reach their audiences and advance their careers.

"I'm so open to every new development, every new technology," Donnelly said. When Twitter first started, she "took to it like a duck to water" and began using it to share her work. The social network allowed for her to begin a conversation with fans and connect with new people.

More about Innovation

SEE: Ebook—Digital transformation: A CXO's guide (TechRepublic)

"You have to talk to people...they want to tell you what they're doing as well as hear what you're doing," she said. "That's the way you connect and get interaction, and hopefully success."

Social media and other new technologies allows creatives to constantly share their content. Although you're going to make mistakes, no matter what industry you're in, you have to continue creating, she said.

"You're going to fail on some things, but just keep going and keep sharing with people," Donnelly said.

twitter-app.jpg



Also see:

About Leah Brown

Leah Brown is the Associate Social Media Editor for TechRepublic. She manages and develops social strategies for TechRepublic and Tech Pro Research.

Editor's Picks

Cyberweapons are now in play: From US sabotage of a North Korean missile test to hacked emergency sirens in Dallas

Elon Musk and the cult of Tesla: How a tech startup rattled the auto industry to its core

The truth about MooCs and bootcamps: Their biggest benefit isn't creating more coders

How Mark Shuttleworth became the first African in space and launched a software revolution

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox