Why the majority of MSPs struggle to find enough cybersecurity pros to hire

Two out of three managed service providers (MSPs) suffer from a shortage of qualified cybersecurity staff—leading to challenges keeping customers safe from ransomware attacks, according to a report from Kaspersky Lab, released Wednesday.

MSPs deliver network, application, system, and e-management services across a network to multiple enterprises, using a "pay as you go" pricing model. The global managed services market is growing rapidly, and expected to reach $245 billion by the end of 2022, according to the report.

Kaspersky Lab surveyed 569 MSPs and value-added resellers (VARs) across 10 countries to gain insight into current market trends and challenges.

One key takeaway was that cybersecurity is no longer considered a separate or optional task for MSPs: 92% of these providers now include cybersecurity as part of their portfolio of IT services. And more than half said cybersecurity was "essential" to their customers' operational continuity in the next three to five years. This means protection from cyberthreats will likely continue to be a top priority for MSPs and their customers going forward, the report noted.

Cybersecurity offerings can benefit MSPs in many ways, the report noted. Some 78% of service providers working with larger businesses consider cybersecurity to be a top way of keeping their current accounts. Among MSPs working with a customer base of 50 end users or less, 78% said expanding their security portfolio should give them a good reputation among their peers, and 77% said it should help them attract new customers.

However, investing in this expansion is difficult for many MSPs: Two-thirds of MSPs serving both the large enterprise and SMB market said that a shortage of qualified cybersecurity professionals in the talent pool contributes to the challenge of enhancing their cybersecurity offerings.

Additionally, more than half of MSPs reported difficulties with remote deployment and management of their solutions. Kaspersky Lab recommends MSPs select cybersecurity products that are both easy to manage and use, but offer high-quality protection.

In particular, MSPs reported that cybersecurity solutions must be able to detect and block ransomware, one of the fastest-growing threats of the past two years. Some 54% of MSPs with enterprise customers reported that ransomware was their customers' main concern, as did 49% of MSPs with smaller customers.

"For service providers, it's not enough to simply have cybersecurity services in their portfolio," said Vladimir Zapolyansky, head of SMB business at Kaspersky Lab, in a press release. "One damaging incident such as ransomware infection can undermine their reputation and affect relationships with customers."

